Bogotá gives concessionaire until May 5 to deliver studies on metro line

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 06, 2023
The concessionaire preparing works for metro line No. 1 in Colombian capital Bogotá has been given until May 5 to deliver all the studies and final detailed engineering designs for the US$4.8bn project to build the line.

The documents were meant to have been delivered on March 30 by consortium Metro Línea 1, formed by China Harbour Engineering Company and Xi’An Rail Transportation Group, but city authorities decided to extend the term by a month to give it more time to prepare them.

The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, reported that the consortium had accepted the new deadline, but warned that if fails to hand over the documents by May 5, it will be subject to a penalty process, with each day after that date accruing a fine of 50 minimum wages (around US$13,000).

Leonidas Narváez, manager of state-owned subway controller Metro de Bogotá, said that the consortium has to deliver a total of 315 documents.

Some 21% of them have already been delivered and there are no objections. Of the remaining 79%, close to half are currently being reviewed by the auditor and the rest are being checked by the consortium to comply with comments made by the auditor.

López said in a video posted on Bogotá city hall's Twitter account that the consortium has not yet delivered the definitive studies and designs for the 24km viaduct on which the trains will run and where the stations will be located.

She added that the schedules for the works remain unchanged, so it is still expected that the subway line will begin operating in 2028.

López also stated that the issue of the counter-guarantees that the finance ministry must provide for metro line No. 2, which will require an estimated investment of US$3.55mn will be resolved next week.

City hall has informed that the tender for the line should be launched in the second half of this year.

