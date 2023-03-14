This MHE release was published using machine translation.

UCOM-MHE-03-14-2023.- Since yesterday, Bolivia began to export electricity to Argentina through the “Juana Azurduy de Padilla” Transmission Line at 132 kilovolts (kV), the Minister of Hydrocarbons reported on Tuesday. and Energies, Franklin Molina Ortiz. This fact becomes a historical milestone for the country, since it never exported electricity before.

“This project will allow us to have a surplus of Bs1,000 million to Bs2,000 million, depending on prices —of electricity—. In addition, it should be mentioned that this interconnection marks a milestone in the integration of both countries and will allow the development of an entire mechanism for the exchange of electrical energy with added value," the authority said at a press conference.

He explained that, after passing a series of tests, the operation stage of the line began. "This project represents the effort of our National Electricity Company (ENDE) and of the companies that were part of this project, including ENDE Andina, Ende Transmission and on the other side of the border ETASA, on behalf of the Bolivian State," he said. .

In this project, which will generate income for the country, the state ENDE invested around Bs 364 million, he added. He also announced that, in the first days of April, the presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora, and of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, will meet at the border to inaugurate this important project.

Through ENDE Transmisión Argentina SA, a subsidiary of the National Electricity Company (ENDE Corp.), Bolivia managed to inject 913 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy in one day, with a power of 60 MW, to supply northern regions in the neighboring country with electricity generated from the South Thermoelectric Plant (Tarija).

For this project, 120 kilometers of transmission lines and the Yaguacua substations were built, on the Bolivian side, and Tartagal, on the Argentine side, which have the capacity to inject up to 120 MW; In addition, 150 MVA power transformation stations (3×50 + 1×50 MVA) in 230/132 kV, installed in the Yaguacua substation to reduce the voltage level from 230 kV to 132 kV.

With the sale of electricity to the brother country of Argentina, for the first time in its history, Bolivia ventures into the export of this service. In this way, led by President Luis Arce Catacora, the national government demonstrates with management the fulfillment of the goals of giving added value to our natural resources and diversifying the income for the country.