Bolivia begins historic export of electricity to Argentina
This MHE release was published using machine translation.
UCOM-MHE-03-14-2023.- Since yesterday, Bolivia began to export electricity to Argentina through the “Juana Azurduy de Padilla” Transmission Line at 132 kilovolts (kV), the Minister of Hydrocarbons reported on Tuesday. and Energies, Franklin Molina Ortiz. This fact becomes a historical milestone for the country, since it never exported electricity before.
“This project will allow us to have a surplus of Bs1,000 million to Bs2,000 million, depending on prices —of electricity—. In addition, it should be mentioned that this interconnection marks a milestone in the integration of both countries and will allow the development of an entire mechanism for the exchange of electrical energy with added value," the authority said at a press conference.
He explained that, after passing a series of tests, the operation stage of the line began. "This project represents the effort of our National Electricity Company (ENDE) and of the companies that were part of this project, including ENDE Andina, Ende Transmission and on the other side of the border ETASA, on behalf of the Bolivian State," he said. .
In this project, which will generate income for the country, the state ENDE invested around Bs 364 million, he added. He also announced that, in the first days of April, the presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora, and of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, will meet at the border to inaugurate this important project.
Through ENDE Transmisión Argentina SA, a subsidiary of the National Electricity Company (ENDE Corp.), Bolivia managed to inject 913 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy in one day, with a power of 60 MW, to supply northern regions in the neighboring country with electricity generated from the South Thermoelectric Plant (Tarija).
For this project, 120 kilometers of transmission lines and the Yaguacua substations were built, on the Bolivian side, and Tartagal, on the Argentine side, which have the capacity to inject up to 120 MW; In addition, 150 MVA power transformation stations (3×50 + 1×50 MVA) in 230/132 kV, installed in the Yaguacua substation to reduce the voltage level from 230 kV to 132 kV.
With the sale of electricity to the brother country of Argentina, for the first time in its history, Bolivia ventures into the export of this service. In this way, led by President Luis Arce Catacora, the national government demonstrates with management the fulfillment of the goals of giving added value to our natural resources and diversifying the income for the country.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Upstream plan foresees attracting up to $500 million of exploration investment in Tarija
Upstream plan foresees attracting up to $500 million of exploration investment in Tarija
Juana Azurduy power line is more than 97% complete and is expected to be completed in March
Juana Azurduy power line is more than 97% complete and is expected to be completed in March
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Miguillas hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Los Troncos-Guarayos-Trinidad Transmission Line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Río Madera hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: El Dorado wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Carrizal hydro project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cachuela Esperanza hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: San Julian wind farm (Santa Cruz wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Warnes wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Puerto Quijarro-San Juan del Mutún-Puerto Busch transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: La Angostura-Bermejo Transmission Line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Conarq
- Company: Francisco Simeon Arce Olmos
- Company: Inesco S.A. (Inesco)
- Company: Moreno Baldivieso
- Company: EQO-NIXUS
- Company: Consorcio AIN Active/EQO Nixus/OCA