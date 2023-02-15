Electricity coverage reaches 83% in rural areas
This Ende statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system
UCOM-MHE-ENDE-02-15-2023.- Electricity coverage in rural Bolivia increased to 83% until January 2023, reported the Vice Minister of Electricity and Alternative Energies, Edgar Caero.
“In 2016, electricity coverage in rural areas of Bolivia reached 73.4% of households in those areas. After the implementation of the Rural Electrification Program II (PER II), from 2017 to January 2023, electricity coverage in these areas has increased to reach 83%, reaching communities far from the country with electricity," he said. The authority.
This program, for which more than Bs637 million were allocated, allowed 32,379 families to receive electricity through projects to expand electrical networks and photovoltaic systems.
These works not only improve the quality of life in these homes, but also promote economic recovery, since electricity enables the development of commercial and even industrial enterprises.
“This is the result of the efforts of our national government, through the National Electricity Company (ENDE) and the Electricity Program to Live with Dignity (PEVD), and the hard effort of our engineers to reach even the most remote places of the country with medium and low voltage lines, photovoltaic systems, which use clean energy from sunlight”, explained Caero.
During the administration of President Luis Arce, PER II was strengthened, since 73% of the total investment earmarked for the program was executed during the administration of the current government. This impulse allowed, for example, the delivery of the first electrical generation and intelligent distribution system in Bolivia in the Cerro San Simón community, in the Benian municipality of Baures, which includes a plant with three power sources: solar energy, a battery bank lithium and a diesel generator set, which are controlled and supervised by an intelligent master controller that defines which technology feeds the medium and low voltage circuit to the end user. For example, if there is solar energy, the system prioritizes that source; if it is cloudy, it uses the energy stored in the batteries, and if neither exists, the diesel generator comes into operation.
Likewise, among other of its features, the system includes smart meters that allow the verification of the electricity consumption of each user in real time from anywhere in the world via the web.
For the national government, the universalization of the basic electricity service is a priority and State policy. Therefore, it is President Arce's instruction to reach all Bolivian homes in rural areas with electricity.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies promotes the use of LED lights to reduce the cost of electricity consumption ...
Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies promotes the use of LED lights to reduce the cost of electricity consumption in municipalities of Bolivia
Bolivia works on projects with five countries to consolidate regional energy integration
Bolivia works on projects with five countries to consolidate regional energy integration
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Oruro solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Icona hydroelectric
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Padilla-Monteagudo-Camiri transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Termoeléctrica del Sur thermo project (Phase II)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Santa Rosa II hydroelectric project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Santa Rosa I hydroelectric project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Molineros Hydroelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Entre Ríos thermo plant expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Oruro cement plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: San Jose hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Antremar, S.R.L. (Antremar)
- Company: Ignis Partners, S.L. (Ignis Energía)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: TermoAndes S.A. (TermoAndes)
-
TermoAndes is a power producer that operates a combined-cycle natural gas plant in Argentina's Salta province. The facility started operations in 1999 and has capacity to produc...
- Company: Ritz Instrument Transformers Inc. (RITZ USA)
-
RITZ is one of the world´s leading specialists for Instrument Transformers: Low and medium voltage insulated with epoxy resin, high voltage transformers insulated with oil/paper...
- Company: PNE AG (Pure New Energy)
- Company: Inkia Energy SpA (Inkia Energy Chile)
-
Inkia Energy Chile is the local subsidiary of Peruvian firm Inkia Energy Inc., which acquires, develops, and operates power generation and distribution projects. Inkia Energy Ch...
- Company: Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Ritz Instrument Transformers GmbH (RITZ)
-
RITZ is one of the world´s leading specialists for Instrument Transformers: Low and medium voltage insulated with epoxy resin, high voltage transformers insulated with oil/paper...
- Company: S&P Global Platts
-
Platts, subsidiary of S&P Global, is a company providing international market information relative to oil & gas, petrochemical, metals, agriculture, and maritime transport secto...