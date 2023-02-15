This Ende statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

UCOM-MHE-ENDE-02-15-2023.- Electricity coverage in rural Bolivia increased to 83% until January 2023, reported the Vice Minister of Electricity and Alternative Energies, Edgar Caero.

“In 2016, electricity coverage in rural areas of Bolivia reached 73.4% of households in those areas. After the implementation of the Rural Electrification Program II (PER II), from 2017 to January 2023, electricity coverage in these areas has increased to reach 83%, reaching communities far from the country with electricity," he said. The authority.

This program, for which more than Bs637 million were allocated, allowed 32,379 families to receive electricity through projects to expand electrical networks and photovoltaic systems.

These works not only improve the quality of life in these homes, but also promote economic recovery, since electricity enables the development of commercial and even industrial enterprises.

“This is the result of the efforts of our national government, through the National Electricity Company (ENDE) and the Electricity Program to Live with Dignity (PEVD), and the hard effort of our engineers to reach even the most remote places of the country with medium and low voltage lines, photovoltaic systems, which use clean energy from sunlight”, explained Caero.

During the administration of President Luis Arce, PER II was strengthened, since 73% of the total investment earmarked for the program was executed during the administration of the current government. This impulse allowed, for example, the delivery of the first electrical generation and intelligent distribution system in Bolivia in the Cerro San Simón community, in the Benian municipality of Baures, which includes a plant with three power sources: solar energy, a battery bank lithium and a diesel generator set, which are controlled and supervised by an intelligent master controller that defines which technology feeds the medium and low voltage circuit to the end user. For example, if there is solar energy, the system prioritizes that source; if it is cloudy, it uses the energy stored in the batteries, and if neither exists, the diesel generator comes into operation.

Likewise, among other of its features, the system includes smart meters that allow the verification of the electricity consumption of each user in real time from anywhere in the world via the web.

For the national government, the universalization of the basic electricity service is a priority and State policy. Therefore, it is President Arce's instruction to reach all Bolivian homes in rural areas with electricity.