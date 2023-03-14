The Bolivian government has completed the basic engineering and is advancing with the conceptual engineering for the construction of a US$350mn zinc refinery in southwest department Potosí, according to a senior official.

State mining company Comibol is in charge of the project.

Mining and metallurgy minister Ramiro Villavicencio told a press conference the plant would be financed with a bond issue. He did not provide further details.

The refinery will be on a 30ha plot and will process around 150,000t/y of zinc concentrates, the official said. It is expected to use around 2,500l/s of water.

The plant would be in the town of Karachipampa or Caiza, with the final decision depending on the energy supply.

"Potosí is going to have a high-tech zinc refining plant ... We have adopted roasting, leaching and electrolysis processes for Potosí," said Villavicencio.

The companies supplying the concentrates will be San Vicente, San Cristóbal, Porco and mining cooperatives.

Villavicencio said Potosí produces 90% of Bolivia’s zinc concentrates.

The government of Luis Arce also plans to build a US$350mn zinc refinery Oruro department, which will be financed with a loan from China.