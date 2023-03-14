Bolivia progressing with US$350mn zinc refinery
The Bolivian government has completed the basic engineering and is advancing with the conceptual engineering for the construction of a US$350mn zinc refinery in southwest department Potosí, according to a senior official.
State mining company Comibol is in charge of the project.
Mining and metallurgy minister Ramiro Villavicencio told a press conference the plant would be financed with a bond issue. He did not provide further details.
The refinery will be on a 30ha plot and will process around 150,000t/y of zinc concentrates, the official said. It is expected to use around 2,500l/s of water.
The plant would be in the town of Karachipampa or Caiza, with the final decision depending on the energy supply.
"Potosí is going to have a high-tech zinc refining plant ... We have adopted roasting, leaching and electrolysis processes for Potosí," said Villavicencio.
The companies supplying the concentrates will be San Vicente, San Cristóbal, Porco and mining cooperatives.
Villavicencio said Potosí produces 90% of Bolivia’s zinc concentrates.
The government of Luis Arce also plans to build a US$350mn zinc refinery Oruro department, which will be financed with a loan from China.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)
Junior exploration roundup: Silver Tiger, Lithium Ionic, Tinka, Luminex and more
Companies operating in Chile, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador and Nicaragua provide updates.
New Pacific Metals Intersects 505 Metres Grading 1.22 Grams Per Tonne Gold at the Carangas Project, Bolivia
New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its local Bolivian partner, report assay results for four deep drill holes at its Carangas Silver-Gold Proj...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Potassium chloride industrial plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Silver Sand
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: El Mutún
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Industrial lithium carbonate plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Pastos Grandes salt flat (Bolivia)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Colquiri 2000 TPD concentrator plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Pulacayo-Paca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Mallku Khota
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Iska Iska
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Negrillos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Sociedad Boliviana de Cemento S.A. (Soboce)
-
Bolivian firm Soboce is engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and concrete, as well as other construction materials. It provides a range of products, includ...
- Company: Sinchi Wayra S.A. (Sinchi Wayra)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Minera RALP
- Company: Empresa Siderúrgica del Mutún (Empresa Siderúrgica del Mutún (ESM))
-
Bolivia's state-owned mining company Empresa Siderúrgica del Mutún (ESM) was established in 2005 under the direction of the mining and metals ministry. The company is focused on...
- Company: Minera San Cristóbal S.A. (Minera San Cristóbal)
-
Minera San Cristóbal S.A., the Bolivian subsidiary of Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp., focuses on mining for silver, lead and zinc in the remote province of Nor Lipez in...
- Company: Colquehuasi S.R.L. (Colquehuasi)
- Company: Therconsult Srl (Therconsult)
- Company: Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB)
-
Yacimientos de Litios Bolivianos (YLB), created in 2017, is a state decentralized company, under the Ministry of Energy of Bolivia, which is aimed at developing the production o...
- Company: Cumbre del Sajama S.A