Bolivia readying US$78mn power procurement package
International calls to carry out power sector projects in Bolivia for a combined US$78mn are due to be issued shortly.
The works are the Los Troncos-San Ignacio de Velasco transmission line (US$59.2mn) and energy efficient public lighting (US$18.8mn), according to the IDB.
The regional development bank previously approved financing for the power infrastructure expansion program.
The 238km, 230kv transmission link will connect the municipality of San Ignacio de Velasco in Santa Cruz department to the national grid, and LED lighting will be installed in the municipalities of Oruro and Potosí.
State power company Ende is managing the line project and the public lighting component is being executed by the hydrocarbons and energies ministry’s Programa Electricidad para Vivir con Dignidad (PEVD).
For information contact pics@ende.bo and fernando.solano@hidrocarburos.gob.bo
IDB has additional funds under review for Bolivia’s power sector.
The potential financing reaches US$100mn and would further support the government’s push to expand electricity coverage in rural areas.
News in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Andean wind power watch: Land rights, procurement
A roundup of the latest developments in the segment in Peru and Bolivia.
Ende will integrate the municipality of Bermejo into the national interconnected system
