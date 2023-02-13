Bolivia: Sovereignty plan reduces fuel smuggling
This statement from the Bolivian Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy was translated from Spanish by an automated system
UCOM-MHE-ANH-02-13-2023.- In the 2022 term, the Sovereignty Plan "Fight Against Contraband", executed in the departments of La Paz, Oruro, Potosí, Pando, Beni, Santa Cruz and Tarija, avoided the illegal trade in fuels valued at almost Bs96 million and made it possible to confiscate material goods used for this crime that amount to approximately Bs7 million, affecting a total of almost Bs103 million to smuggling.
“In the first quarter of this year, the demand for fuel in border areas and in some parts of the country increased between 30% and 35%. That is absurd if one compares it with the growth of agricultural production or transportation, which is around 4%. Faced with this situation, different efforts were made with the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), the Armed Forces, serving these areas (...) in the face of unscrupulous people who seek to profit with State resources, putting energy security at risk," he told the minister. of Hydrocarbons and Energies, Franklin Molina Ortiz.
Molina emphasized that the war in Ukraine caused the rise in the international price of oil, which led to an increase in the cost of fuel in neighboring countries. This situation caused some criminals to try to resell subsidized fuels in Bolivia at the borders.
In his turn, the director of the ANH, Germán Jiménez, explained that the Sovereignty Plan was carried out between April and December 2022 in 55 service stations and a liquid fuel sales point, located in 34 of those 7 municipalities. departments that share borders with neighboring countries.
The authority indicated that operations were carried out at these service stations and excessive sales of liquid fuels were avoided, which would later be used for smuggling, whose value exceeds Bs92.3 million.
"(Furthermore) fuels valued at more than Bs3.5 million were seized and also other goods amounting to Bs7 million, making a total of almost Bs103 million," he said.
In turn, the Vice Minister of the Fight Against Smuggling, Daniel Vargas, ratified the commitment of that state ministry to continue with the controls to prevent the illegal exit of fuel to neighboring countries, in coordination with the ANH.
The smuggling and resale of fuels are a crime punishable by Law 100, which establishes sanctions with deprivation of liberty of 3 to 6 years and the confiscation of the goods used for the commission of the crime.
