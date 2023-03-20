This is a machine translation of Algar Telecom's press release

São Paulo, March 2023 -- Brain, the innovation center founded by Algar Telecom, together with Algar Telecom Venture Builder , a business unit focused on the development of startups, disclose the result of the selection of the "Brain Open -- Acceleration 5G”. Among the 45 registered startups from Brazil and Portugal, 10 were chosen to join Algar Telecom's portfolio of 5G solutions, including HarboR, EVOLV and Onboard.

In this edition, held between July and August 2022, businesses that were at least in the traction phase could participate -- with active customers, validated business model and recurring income. The objective was to find partners that would act in the digitization layer of the customer experience through data and information, in a centralized and secure way.

The next stage will consist of an immersion for the winning startups, who will then receive mentoring to assess the maturity stage of their solutions, their strengths, in addition to the best form of defense in the market. At the end of the program, all startups will be able to be chosen and continue working with Algar Telecom, ensuring the scalability of their business.

“Our interest is that they become partners for the development of new businesses and products that simplify the daily lives of people and organizations”, comments Zaima Milazzo, president of the Brain innovation center.

Through the Open Innovation programs of Algar Telecom and Brain, over the last 5 years more than 1300 startups have been attracted. Of this total, more than 120 were selected with potential for developing opportunities, and among them, 19 have already had products launched.

Check out the 10 selected startups:

HarboR: Industry 4.0 platform, Livemes, for production control, connecting to any machine and generating productivity information without errors and delays. Through AI, productive insights are generated.

EVOLV: Brings efficiency gains and cost savings to companies through the intensive application of IoT, AI and private networks.

Onboard: startup that developed the first and only ticketing device. Through Hardware and Software solutions, it has promoted the digitization of transport systems, expanding payment methods.

Mix Reality: customizable platform for managing maintenance processes, with remote support allowing you to monitor activities in operational areas without the need to travel.

Pix Force: specialist in computer vision. Through an intelligent platform, it automates the inspection of transmission line assets, photovoltaic plants and reservoirs.

Trackfy: web platform for locating assets and people in real time, providing indicators, alerts and data for process optimization, decision-making and safety and well-being in industries and construction sites.

Talk Progress: startup that automates the generation of operational training for employees, such as certifying their knowledge and measuring engagement.

Alana: Proprietary artificial intelligence created for customer experience. It interacts, engages and responds to customers in an automatic, personalized and humanized way, in any digital channel.

Deskmy: platform that gives teams the flexibility to work from anywhere, with the agility of being together inside the office.

Sensei: solution for autonomous stores.

About Brain

Brain is the Institute of Science and Technology (ICT) founded by Algar Telecom, which has its headquarters in Uberlândia/MG and its branches in São Paulo/SP, Recife/PE and Lisbon (Portugal). Through the open innovation model and strategic partnerships, Brain promotes the development of disruptive solutions with a focus on Internet of Things (IoT), Digital, 5G and Cloud/Edge Computing, for the business verticals of Agribusiness and Farming, Industry 4.0, Health, Small Medium Business and Smart Spaces. New products, services and business models are created with the aim of simplifying the daily lives of people and companies.

Brain's work teams are divided into squads and for the execution of new solutions, the Innovation Center uses the Scrum framework to implement agile development, which has principles related to collaboration, self-organization and interdisciplinary teams. This format allows teams to have a more dynamic, focused development and with quick deliveries. In addition to being a creative, dynamic and inspiring environment, Brain also works with a focus on a culture of innovation and mindset change.

About Algar Telecom

Algar Telecom, a Grupo Algar company, has a broad portfolio of Telecom and IT solutions to serve corporate (B2B) and retail (B2C) customers. The company offers high-speed fiber optic internet, quality cellular, voice, data, and IT services, including cloud and network security services, as well as management systems for small businesses.

With 69 years in the market, it has a modern infrastructure, supported by a network of 122,000 km of fiber optics that currently serves more than 372 cities in 16 states of Brazil and the Federal District. For all these locations, the company invests in personalized, consultative and effective service to deliver ever-increasing quality to customers.

A public company, not listed on the stock exchange since 2007, Algar Telecom is committed to the best corporate governance practices. There are more than 4,500 associates - as the company's employees are called - committed to maintaining a close relationship with its customers and high quality service delivery, with sustainable and innovative practices



