Brazil
News

Brazil contract roundup: Equatorial-Fiocruz, Gerdau-Naturgy-Petrobras, and more

Bnamericas Published: Monday, July 01, 2024
Power purchase agreement (PPA) Midstream Company Steel Downstream Company Transmission Lines Natural Gas Distribution Electric Power Producer Upstream Company Crude oil Deepwater Regulator Fertilizer Natural Gas Generation Natural Gas Subsea Engineering Contractor Company Oil & Gas Companies Conventionals Transmission System Operator Shallow waters Mergers & Acquisitions Offshore

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address