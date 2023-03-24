The Brazilian government is considering opening a formal investigation into potential dumping practices in imports of fiber cables and optical equipment from China, BNamericas was told by a source close to the matter, on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The process is being carried out by the foreign trade secretariat of Brazil's industry, trade and development ministry (MDIC), according to the source.

An order establishing the launch of the investigation is expected to be published in the official gazette shortly, the source said. If that is indeed the case, the investigation would last for one year, with a possible extension of 18 months.

Only after this period, and provided that unfair trade practices are proven, would any anti-dumping measures be taken.

The possibility of an investigation responds to reiterated claims by various companies in the sector that operate in Brazil and Latin America, including Mexican, European and Japanese groups.

Specifically, three of these companies have complained about what they consider unfair trade practices by the Chinese and have called for an official investigation.

As previously reported by BNamericas, both Europe and the US have already imposed certain restrictions on imports of this type of Chinese equipment. Limitations in those markets could even generate excess supply in Latin America, where there are no restrictions in force as yet.

The subject is a sensitive one, since the Chinese are the main suppliers of fiber and optical equipment for small operators and internet service providers, mainly due to their competitive prices. Fiber imports in Brazil have hit record levels in the last two years, the bulk of which come from Asia.

What is more, China is the main trade partner of most Latin American countries and Brazilian President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva is about to fly to China for talks with his counterpart XI Jinping, along with a delegation of more than 200 businesspeople.

The president's agenda, according to press reports, includes a visit to the headquarters of Huawei, an important supplier of telecom equipment, such as antennas, optical terminals and fiber.

In the face of that, it seems that any possibility of opening a dumping investigation in Brazil could be left on the backburner.

The major fiber manufacturers operating in Latin America include Prysmian, Furukawa and Cablena, while firms producing optical equipment and connectivity solutions are Infinera, Padtec, Ciena and Corning.

PLAYERS

The Chinese are causing concerns for various players in this ecosystem.

In an investors call on Thursday (March 23), Carlos Raimar, CEO of Brazilian multinational Padtec, said that the company's priority for 2023 is to bolster its commercial and physical presence in other countries, especially in Latin America, given the increase in Asian competition.

Padtec also aims to intensify its relationships with customers in these areas to address growing Chinese presence.

“We want a company that is increasingly present in various territories around the world. Some Chinese suppliers are going to enter these markets and we want to win our space,” Raimar told investors in the call. Padtec recently opened a subsidiary in Peru, a market it previously served indirectly.

"We need to defend our territory by entering various geographies, countries," he added.

According to Raimar, some of the markets where Padtec has grown its share against Asian, European and US firms are Peru and Central America.

The rest of South America, on the other hand, is a tougher market, according to the executive. All in all, 2022 was a record year for Padtec's exports, which also sells to Europe and the US via partnerships, in addition to Latin America.

In particular, Raimar said he saw opportunities for Padtec to increase sales precisely due to the US restrictions on Chinese equipment.

Andrés Madero, CTO for Latin America and the Caribbean at US optical solutions provider Infinera, said he preferred not to go into trade matters relating to Chinese exporters.

However, he told BNamericas that “there are increasing concerns from regional telecom operators, from a technological point of view, regarding the security of some of this equipment."

“I believe this will be an increasingly important issue in the region," he added.

The executive said that different carriers in the region have sought out Infinera because of this issue and are looking to replace their systems with Infinera’s equipment, in line with technological restrictions imposed by the US. Like Padtec, Infinera sees itself as well-positioned to fill the gap.

Italy's Prysmian, a leading fiber supplier with several plants in Latin America, has been one of the most vocal opponents of what it considers to be "unfair" Chinese practices.

In a press conference on Thursday, Marcelo Andrade, head of the telecoms segment at Prysmian Latin America, called on the Brazilian government, as well as other authorities in the region, to adopt restrictions on Chinese imports to level the playing field.

According to Andrade, the Chinese government provides export subsidies to its companies.

"Prysmian and other local manufacturers as well, call for criteria and opportunities to be equal for all sides. We're talking with the Brazilian government, showing them import statistics, the huge price differences and applying the pressure that we can," he said.

The executive admitted, however, that it is a challenge to convince the Brazilian government to raise import taxes on Asian products.