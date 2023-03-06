Brazil expected to change port administration policy
Brazil’s government is sending mixed signals regarding the privatization of port operators, but investments might not be negatively affected, according to an expert.
Last week, officials signed a contract to ensure Itajaí port in Santa Catarina state “will continue to be public, managed jointly by city hall and the federal government. City hall will be in charge for another 35 years,” ports and airports minister Márcio França said in a press release.
França has been an advocate of publicly administrating ports, while President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wanted to hear experts on the pros and cons first.
In February, audit court TCU approved the advance of the Itajaí privatization, opening a possibility for more such processes in the segment.
"I don't believe [the model] will be immediately abandoned, but it is a clear sign that Brazil's port operator policy will change. I believe that each port has its reality and it should be considered," Paulo Dantas, an infrastructure and project finance specialist at law firm Castro Barros Advogados, told BNamericas.
The concession of Santos Port Authority (SPA), which runs Brazil's biggest port, in São Paulo state, has been strongly defended by governor Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, who tried to convince Lula of the model’s advantages.
São Paulo wants to offer a 35-year concession that includes dredging and the construction of a subsea tunnel to connect Santos and Guarujá cities.
Private investors and logistics companies are interested in the port segment, as it has become more dynamic due to robust exports.
"I believe that investments will continue to happen in the segment. The important thing is to add legal certainty to the adopted model, whatever it may be. If there is predictability and the contracts are fulfilled – as they have been over the years – I understand that investments will continue," added Dantas.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Brazil's TIM advances on public lighting, logistics connectivity deals
The telco is in talks with concessionaires and plans an announcement in the next weeks, executives said.
Brazilian city announces tender to build bridge
It will cost around 110mn reais (US$20mn) and the bidding process will begin on March 13.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Concession Hospital Souza Aguiar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Ferrogrão railway (EF-170)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: SP-333 highway, Florínea - Igarapava stretch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: First state railway of Mato Grosso
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Porto Central (Central Port) - Espírito Santo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Campos Gerais International Airport
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: 20 de Setembro international airport
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Expansion of SP-088 Pedro Eroles (Mogi - Dutra) highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: New Via Dutra highway concession (Road BR-116/465/101/SP/RJ Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Metro de Porto Alegre (MetrôPoa) - Phase 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Way-306, Concessionária da Rodovia MS 306 S.A. (Way 306)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cavan
- Company: DP World Santos
- Company: Proficenter Negócios em Infraestrutura Ltda (Proficenter Negócios em Infraestrutura)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Vallya Advisors Assessoria Financeira Ltda (Vallya Advisors Assessoria Financeira)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Infraplan Consultoria Ltda. (Infraplan Consultoria)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Moysés & Pires Sociedade de Advogados
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: John Deere Latin America, S.A. (John Deere Latin America)
-
John Deere is a US-based firm engaged in the manufacture and distribution of equipment worldwide. Its equipment division provides services to diverse industries, including agric...
- Company: CNH Industrial Latin America Ltda. (New Holland Construction)
-
New Holland Construction is a global manufacturer of construction equipment with a global network of dealers, factories and R&D centers. The company provides services and soluti...