Brazil may support global initiative to reduce gas flaring
Brazilian authorities are analyzing the possibility of supporting the "Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 Initiative" (ZFR) at the invitation of the World Bank, a source familiar with the matter told BNamericas.
Launched in 2015, the ZRF Initiative commits governments and oil companies to end routine flaring no later than 2030.
The program is designed to facilitate cooperation between all stakeholders so that solutions to ending routine gas flaring can be identified and implemented.
While the Initiative is voluntary, commitments are monitored through a variety of means, including government and company reports and satellite observations.
The flaring of gas contributes to climate change and impacts the environment through the emission of CO2, black carbon and other pollutants.
It also wastes a valuable energy resource that could be used to advance the sustainable development of gas-producing countries.
According to Brazil's watchdog ANP, the country flared 4.14Mm3/d of natural gas in January, up 11.8% from December and 28.3% compared with January 2022.
The Tupi and Búzios fields lead the list, having burnt 736,000m3/d and 567,000m3/d in the month, respectively.
The increase is mostly a consequence of the growth in the national oil and gas output, which totalled 4.17Mboe/d in January, up 5.5% from the previous month and a 7.1% year-on-year increase.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
How is the opening of Brazil’s gas market progressing?
Private sector players have increased their market share, but Petrobras is still the dominant force.
Brazil's oil and gas hotspots over the last 12 years
Of the 683 wells that were sunk in the period, the Potiguar basin led the pack with 191, of which 185 – mostly onshore – identified oil and/or gas.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: BM-PAMA-8 block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Block BM-PAMA-3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Block BM-BAR-1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Block POT-M-859
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Block POT-M-952
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Green Hydrogen Plant in Rio Grande do Norte
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Macaé Port Terminal (TEPOR)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Lagoa Suruaca Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Fazenda Cedro Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Fazenda São Jorge Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Modec Serviços de Petróleo do Brasil Ltda. (Modec Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A. (3R Petroleum)
-
3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company created in 2010. 3R has onshore and offshore operations with assets located in the Potiguar (Macau, F...
- Company: Cobra Brasil Serviços, Comunicações e Energia, S.A. (Grupo Cobra Brasil)
-
Cobra Brasil Serviços, Comunicações e Energia, S.A. (Cobra Brasil), a subsidiary of Grupo Cobra, is a power company engaged in generation and transmission of electricity. It is ...
- Company: TotalEnergies EP do Brasil Ltda. (TotalEnergies EP do Brasil)
-
Total E&P do Brasil Ltda. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the French oil multinational Total Group. The company's portfolio comprises 17 offshore blocks, specializing in deep wa...
- Company: Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda. (Equinor Brasil)
-
Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda. (Equinor Brasil), a subsidiary of the Norwegian firm Equinor, formerly Statoil, established in 2000 in Rio de Janeiro, is engaged in the exploration...
- Company: Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis (Ibama)
-
The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and of Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) is an agency of the federal government, linked to the Ministry of the Environment, that fun...
- Company: Reunion Engenharia Ltda (Reunion Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...