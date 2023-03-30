Brazil
News

Brazil may support global initiative to reduce gas flaring

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 30, 2023
ESG Clean Energy Transition Upstream Company Conventionals Climate change Crude oil Natural Gas Regulator Federal Government
Brazil may support global initiative to reduce gas flaring

Brazilian authorities are analyzing the possibility of supporting the "Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 Initiative" (ZFR) at the invitation of the World Bank, a source familiar with the matter told BNamericas. 

Launched in 2015, the ZRF Initiative commits governments and oil companies to end routine flaring no later than 2030.

The program is designed to facilitate cooperation between all stakeholders so that solutions to ending routine gas flaring can be identified and implemented.

While the Initiative is voluntary, commitments are monitored through a variety of means, including government and company reports and satellite observations.

The flaring of gas contributes to climate change and impacts the environment through the emission of CO2, black carbon and other pollutants. 

It also wastes a valuable energy resource that could be used to advance the sustainable development of gas-producing countries. 

According to Brazil's watchdog ANP, the country flared 4.14Mm3/d of natural gas in January, up 11.8% from December and 28.3% compared with January 2022. 

The Tupi and Búzios fields lead the list, having burnt 736,000m3/d and 567,000m3/d in the month, respectively.  

The increase is mostly a consequence of the growth in the national oil and gas output, which totalled 4.17Mboe/d in January, up 5.5% from the previous month and a 7.1% year-on-year increase. 

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

How is the opening of Brazil’s gas market progressing?

How is the opening of Brazil’s gas market progressing?

Private sector players have increased their market share, but Petrobras is still the dominant force.

Brazil's oil and gas hotspots over the last 12 years

Brazil's oil and gas hotspots over the last 12 years

Of the 683 wells that were sunk in the period, the Potiguar basin led the pack with 191, of which 185 – mostly onshore – identified oil and/or gas.

First production achieved from Patola at rates above expectations

First production achieved from Patola at rates above expectations

Why Petrobras could keep an onshore oil and gas hub in its portfolio

Why Petrobras could keep an onshore oil and gas hub in its portfolio

Brazil's Centro Oeste Óleo e Gás requests authorization to sell natural gas

Brazil's Centro Oeste Óleo e Gás requests authorization to sell natural gas

Brazil's independent oil producers set to benefit from sharing Petrobras' gas infrastructure

Brazil's independent oil producers set to benefit from sharing Petrobras' gas infrastructure

Petrobras president meets with employees in Bahia and talks about return on investments in the state

Petrobras president meets with employees in Bahia and talks about return on investments in the state

Petrobras strengthening ties with global E&P players

Petrobras strengthening ties with global E&P players

Why Saudi Arabian diamonds could spark Brazilian political unrest

Why Saudi Arabian diamonds could spark Brazilian political unrest

Brazil oil export tax spat may have a political solution

Brazil oil export tax spat may have a political solution

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A.  (3R Petroleum)
  • 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company created in 2010. 3R has onshore and offshore operations with assets located in the Potiguar (Macau, F...
  • Company: Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda.  (Equinor Brasil)
  • Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda. (Equinor Brasil), a subsidiary of the Norwegian firm Equinor, formerly Statoil, established in 2000 in Rio de Janeiro, is engaged in the exploration...
  • Company: Reunion Engenharia Ltda  (Reunion Engenharia)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...

Latest news

Mexico readies stage 6 construction of US$100mn Yaqui aqueduct

Mexico readies stage 6 construction of US$100mn Yaqui aqueduct

What’s on offer in Chile’s second transmission auction of 2023

What’s on offer in Chile’s second transmission auction of 2023

Brazil may support global initiative to reduce gas flaring

Brazil may support global initiative to reduce gas flaring

Nvidia looking beyond Petrobras for LatAm supercomputer deals

Nvidia looking beyond Petrobras for LatAm supercomputer deals

The Latin American M&A landscape: Gradual improvement on the horizon

The Latin American M&A landscape: Gradual improvement on the horizon