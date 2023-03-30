Brazilian authorities are analyzing the possibility of supporting the "Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 Initiative" (ZFR) at the invitation of the World Bank, a source familiar with the matter told BNamericas.

Launched in 2015, the ZRF Initiative commits governments and oil companies to end routine flaring no later than 2030.

The program is designed to facilitate cooperation between all stakeholders so that solutions to ending routine gas flaring can be identified and implemented.

While the Initiative is voluntary, commitments are monitored through a variety of means, including government and company reports and satellite observations.

The flaring of gas contributes to climate change and impacts the environment through the emission of CO2, black carbon and other pollutants.

It also wastes a valuable energy resource that could be used to advance the sustainable development of gas-producing countries.

According to Brazil's watchdog ANP, the country flared 4.14Mm3/d of natural gas in January, up 11.8% from December and 28.3% compared with January 2022.

The Tupi and Búzios fields lead the list, having burnt 736,000m3/d and 567,000m3/d in the month, respectively.

The increase is mostly a consequence of the growth in the national oil and gas output, which totalled 4.17Mboe/d in January, up 5.5% from the previous month and a 7.1% year-on-year increase.