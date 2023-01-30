Brazil mining industry advance talks over mechanisms to finance early-stage projects
Stakeholders in Brazil’s mining sector are advancing with talks to create local capital market mechanisms to finance projects in the early stages.
They held a meeting to discuss actions to facilitate stock market listings for more Brazilian mining firms.
Participants included representatives from the country's agency for industrial development (ABDI), the Brazilian mineral exploration and mining association (ABPM), federal development bank BNDES, the mines and energy ministry, the mining regulator (ANM), local stock exchange operator B3, the country's mining association (Ibram) said in a press release.
During the meeting, BNDES mining specialist Pedro Dias, said mineral exploration should be financed via B3’s stock exchange.
Most early-stage projects are carried out by junior companies, which obtain funds from the Canadian and Australian stock exchanges.
Dias also called for the creation of special bonds to finance mining projects, which already exist in the agriculture and real estate sectors.
The meeting was organized by the Invest Mining network, which was created by public and private sector players to improve the business environment and promote sustainability, governance and social responsibility.
According to Invest Mining, there are 33 early-stage projects in the Brazilian mining industry that require financing worth around 1.80bn reais (US$352mn).
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Sigma raises US$100mn to finance Brazil lithium project
An agreement was reached with UAE-based Synergy Capital, one of the company’s shareholders, for pre-export financing.
How Brazil's Gerdau is upping its renewable energy game
BNamercias talks with the steelmaker's VP, Juliano Prado, about a US$290mn energy bet and the company's sustainability plans.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Potássio Autazes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Pilar 3.0 (Deepening Extension Project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Vega expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Pantera
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Pedra Branca Gold (South Atlantic)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Onça Puma
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Vale de Curaça project: Pilar district
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Santa Cruz Graphite Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Candonga
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Braúna
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP)
-
Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP) is a Brazilian joint venture between South Korean steelmakers Posco and Dongkuk and Brazilian mining giant Vale. CSP is building a steel mil...
- Company: CSN Mineração S.A. (CSN Mineração)
-
CSN Mineração is a mining subsidiary of the Brazilian steel conglomerate CSN. The company produces iron ore, an activity that it carries out in the municipalities of Congonhas, ...
- Company: Gerdau S.A. (Gerdau)
-
The Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA is one of the main producers of long steel in America and of special steels in the world, supplying the civil construction, industry and agric...
- Company: Ero Brasil
- Company: FLSmidth Brasil
-
FLSmidth Ltda (FLSmidth Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of FL midth & Co, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headqua...
- Company: Anglo American Brasil Ltda. (Anglo American Brasil)
-
Anglo American Brasil Ltda, a subsidiary of Anglo American plc., is engaged in the mining of iron ore and nickel. The company's iron ore assets are Minas-Rio, a mining operation...
- Company: Golder Associates Brasil Consultoria e Projetos Ltda. (Golder Associates Brasil)
-
Golder Associates Brasil Consultoria e Projetos Ltda. is the Brazilian subsidiary of Golder, a global provider of consulting, design and construction services for the oil and ga...
- Company: Alunorte - Alumina do Norte do Brasil S.A. (Hydro Alunorte)
-
Alumina do Norte do Brasil S.A. (Hydro Alunorte) is a Brazilian firm engaged in the production and distribution of alumina. Located in the industrial park of Barcarena, in Pará ...