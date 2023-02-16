Brazil
News

Brazil plans US$160mn Sergipe roadworks tender

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Widening Works Beltways Paving Works Engineering Contractor Company Logistics / Supply Chains Capex Construction Contractor Company Public Investment EPC Contractor Company

Brazil's transport ministry presented plans for an 850mn-real (US$163mn) roadworks tender in Sergipe state, as paving and widening works for 180mn reais along a 25.5km stretch of BR-101 highway in the state got underway.

The works are expected to finish by the end of 2024. 

“The federal government will concentrate efforts on the southern section of the highway, where 55km remain to be widened and Contorno de Estância [beltway], which are part of lot 5 of the BR-101/SE. The forecast is that the tender for the project … will be launched in the second half of 2023,” according to a press release.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has promised to ramp up public infrastructure investment.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

ViaMobilidade to put US$290mn into 2 São Paulo train lines in 2023

ViaMobilidade to put US$290mn into 2 São Paulo train lines in 2023

Representatives of the consortium held a meeting with state governor to avoid the suspension of the concession contract.

What Brazil could do to attract more infra investments

What Brazil could do to attract more infra investments

Marco Aurélio Barcelos, head of highway concessionaire association ABCR, talks with BNamericas about the state of the sector.

Lula’s return in Brazil opens window of opportunity for Argentine infra

Lula’s return in Brazil opens window of opportunity for Argentine infra

São Paulo state starts new phase of light rail coastal link

São Paulo state starts new phase of light rail coastal link

On the right track: Marcopolo using LatAm rail momentum to line up more tenders

On the right track: Marcopolo using LatAm rail momentum to line up more tenders

Federal, Paraná authorities agree highway auction model

Federal, Paraná authorities agree highway auction model

Brazil's new govt will remain on track with rail and road concessions, PPPs

Brazil's new govt will remain on track with rail and road concessions, PPPs

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

São Paulo governor aiming to lure green investments

São Paulo governor aiming to lure green investments

São Paulo prosecutor's office wants metropolitan train concession cancelled

São Paulo prosecutor's office wants metropolitan train concession cancelled

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consorcio SSA
  • The SSA Consortium is a partnership formed by Saneamento Construção e Comercio Ltda, Sahliah Engenharia Ltda and Arco Projects e Construções Ltda. for the implementation of the ...
  • Company: Moysés & Pires Sociedade de Advogados
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...

Latest news

Lula set to seek investments, diversify trade during China trip

Lula set to seek investments, diversify trade during China trip

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Mexico tax authority publishes effective rates for iron ore mining and metals refining

Mexico tax authority publishes effective rates for iron ore mining and metals...

Brazil's Paraná state readies port terminal auction

Brazil's Paraná state readies port terminal auction

Mexico’s top 5 highway firms

Mexico’s top 5 highway firms