Brazil plans US$160mn Sergipe roadworks tender
Brazil's transport ministry presented plans for an 850mn-real (US$163mn) roadworks tender in Sergipe state, as paving and widening works for 180mn reais along a 25.5km stretch of BR-101 highway in the state got underway.
The works are expected to finish by the end of 2024.
“The federal government will concentrate efforts on the southern section of the highway, where 55km remain to be widened and Contorno de Estância [beltway], which are part of lot 5 of the BR-101/SE. The forecast is that the tender for the project … will be launched in the second half of 2023,” according to a press release.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has promised to ramp up public infrastructure investment.
