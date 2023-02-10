Brazil
News

Published: Friday, February 10, 2023
Brazilian city announces tender to build bridge

The city hall of Marabá, in Brazil's Pará state is set to launch a tender to hire a company to build a bridge over Itacaiúnas River, connecting the city to the Transamazônica highway.

The bidding process will begin on March 13 at the city's special tender commission room and the budget of the project is estimated at around 110mn reais (US$20mn), the city hall said in the tender notice.

The tender will be won by the company that offers the lowest price for carrying out the work, which must be completed within 20 months.

The notice and other technical documents for the project can be seen here, in Portuguese.

