Brazilian lawmakers and senators have announced the creation of a working group within the national congress to discuss the legislative agenda of the mining sector, particularly regarding sustainability.

The idea to create the parliamentary front for sustainable mining, or FPmin, came about after the collapse of two major tailings dams in Minas Gerais state, one in the city of Mariana in 2015 and the other in Brumadinho in 2019, which underlined the urgency for the development of sustainable mining.

The energy transition agenda is also an important part of the context.

"There's great appeal at present the development of a green economy and the Brazilian mining sector needs to be aligned with this agenda," José Silva Soares, the lawmaker who will chair the group, told BNamericas.

The priorities on the agenda of the group include reinforcing mining regulator ANM to guarantee that it has sufficient funds to invest in intelligence, information technology and hire new professionals, added Soares, who is a member of the center-left Solidariedade political party.

"A strong regulatory agency tends to attract more private sector investment," he said.

The group will be comprised by a total of 209 lawmakers and senators and will hold meetings every two weeks to mining issues.

Soares also called for the modernization of the country's mining code, which was created in 1967, and underlined the need for financing sustainable mining.

“We have to charge the federal government, the municipalities that receive the CFEM [financial compensation for mineral exploitation]. Everyone will have to put their hand in their pocket for us to create a sustainability fund ... to start research at universities, at research institutes," added the lawmaker, highlighting that he does not advocate tax increases, but greater transparency in how governments use tax revenues generated by the mining industry.

Representatives of mining companies applauded the congressional initiative to discuss mining issues exclusively.

“It is a sector that has made progress to become increasingly sustainable, safe and responsible. It is expected that, on the parliamentary front, more lawmakers and other audiences will find out more about the reality and perspectives of the mining industry," Raul Jungmann, president of mining association Ibram, said in a statement.