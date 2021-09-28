Brazil’s BNDES to ‘take more risk’ in financing telecom infra
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Backbone Multilaterals Networks Satellite broadband Private equity and venture capital Public Investment Development and Integration Bank Fixed broadband OTT Financing Project Finance Private Equity and Asset Management Internet Fiber Mobile broadband Cable, copper, other infra Internet Service Provider
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.