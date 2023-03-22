Brazil's BR-163 highway concession to involve US$1.3bn
A planned 30-year concession of a 380km stretch of highway BR-163 in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state will involve 7.1bn reais (US$1.34bn).
Of the total, 4.3bn reais are for investments in the contract and 2.8bn reais for operating costs, according to presentation land transport regulator ANTT unveiled during a public hearing, in which state lawmakers and state representatives took part.
Among the investments are 63km of widening, 84km of additional lanes, 14 walkways, 3km of marginal roads, and bus stops, according to a press release by the state parliament.
More public hearings will take place through April 13, after which the government will write the notice and define the auction date.
Concessionaire CCR MSVia won the original 30-year contract in 2013 and assumed the concession in 2014 but returned it because traffic projections did not materialize. Companies may return concessions, but regulators also assess if compensation must be paid by either party.
PPPs, CONCESSIONS
Industry players and public institutions are urging the federal government to speed up tender processes. Although no tender was launched since the government term started in January, officials underlined a favorable view on private investment.
"It doesn't matter whether the investment is public or private. What matters is the total investment. We had a lost decade for infrastructure, and we left growth behind," transport minister Renan Filho said during a senate hearing.
