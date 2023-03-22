Brazil
News

Brazil's BR-163 highway concession to involve US$1.3bn

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
State Government Paving Works Logistics / Supply Chains Private Investment Federal Government Tenders Licensing & Concessions Highway Operator Privatization Widening Works Capex
Brazil's BR-163 highway concession to involve US$1.3bn

A planned 30-year concession of a 380km stretch of highway BR-163 in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state will involve 7.1bn reais (US$1.34bn).

Of the total, 4.3bn reais are for investments in the contract and 2.8bn reais for operating costs, according to presentation land transport regulator ANTT unveiled during a public hearing, in which state lawmakers and state representatives took part.

Among the investments are 63km of widening, 84km of additional lanes, 14 walkways, 3km of marginal roads, and bus stops, according to a press release by the state parliament.

More public hearings will take place through April 13, after which the government will write the notice and define the auction date.

Concessionaire CCR MSVia won the original 30-year contract in 2013 and assumed the concession in 2014 but returned it because traffic projections did not materialize. Companies may return concessions, but regulators also assess if compensation must be paid by either party.

PPPs, CONCESSIONS 

Industry players and public institutions are urging the federal government to speed up tender processes. Although no tender was launched since the government term started in January, officials underlined a favorable view on private investment.

"It doesn't matter whether the investment is public or private. What matters is the total investment. We had a lost decade for infrastructure, and we left growth behind," transport minister Renan Filho said during a senate hearing.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Can Mato Grosso state become a Brazilian mining powerhouse?

Can Mato Grosso state become a Brazilian mining powerhouse?

Juliano Jorge Boraczynski, president of state’s exploration company Metamat and João Antônio Paes de Barros, a geologist at Metamat, speak with BNa...

Brazil's Tocantins state plans to launch airport tender

Brazil's Tocantins state plans to launch airport tender

Authorities want to build a facility near a national park to foster tourism.

Lula to use BNDES for greater State role in economy

Lula to use BNDES for greater State role in economy

Brazil's Paraná state to offer port terminal leasing contracts worth over US$240mn

Brazil's Paraná state to offer port terminal leasing contracts worth over US$240mn

Brazil's Mato Grosso state plans to build 129 bridges

Brazil's Mato Grosso state plans to build 129 bridges

Why São Paulo state could suffer a logistics collapse

Why São Paulo state could suffer a logistics collapse

Making inroads: Kapsch's plan to conquer Latin American's highways with free-flow tolls

Making inroads: Kapsch's plan to conquer Latin American's highways with free-flow tolls

Brazil public parks concessions seen to offer great potential

Brazil public parks concessions seen to offer great potential

Brazil to reoffer São Gonçalo do Amarante airport concession

Brazil to reoffer São Gonçalo do Amarante airport concession

Brazilian firm starts US$670mn highway concession in Rio Grande do Sul

Brazilian firm starts US$670mn highway concession in Rio Grande do Sul

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: FLSmidth Brasil
  • FLSmidth Ltda (FLSmidth Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of FL midth & Co, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headqua...
  • Company: SNEF Serviços e Montagens Ltda.  (Snef Brasil)
  • SNEF Serviços e Montagens Ltda. (SNEF Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of French group SNEF, an independent solutions provider for the energy, industrial, telecom and IT sect...

Latest news

Brazil expecting US$9.5bn investments in energy transmission lines

Brazil expecting US$9.5bn investments in energy transmission lines

Mexico to award Yucatán highway studies contract

Mexico to award Yucatán highway studies contract

Brazil’s Fortaleza to obtain US$150mn financing from CAF

Brazil’s Fortaleza to obtain US$150mn financing from CAF

Nexa seeking solutions to increase water reuse

Nexa seeking solutions to increase water reuse

ACERA statement to the public on the Proposal of Marginal Costs for Technical Minimums

ACERA statement to the public on the Proposal of Marginal Costs for Technical...