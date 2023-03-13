Brazil
News

Brazil's Centro Oeste Óleo e Gás requests authorization to sell natural gas

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 13, 2023
Upstream Company Conventionals Natural Gas Onshore Regulator Production
Brazil's Centro Oeste Óleo e Gás requests authorization to sell natural gas

Brazil's Centro Oeste Óleo e Gás has asked hydrocarbons watchdog ANP for authorization to commercialize natural gas, a source close to the matter told BNamericas. 

Centro Oeste holds 50% of the Dó-Ré-Mi field, which is part of the BT-SEAL-13A onshore concession in the Sergipe basin, south of the Carmópolis field.

The stake was bought from federal oil giant Petrobras in 2021, and the remaining 50% is owned by the asset's operator Ubuntu Engenharia

According to the ANP, there are currently 182 companies authorized to sell natural gas in Brazil. 

Among them are Petrobras and international oil companies such as BP Energy, Shell, TotalEnergies and Petrogal, as well as independent firms like PetroRio, Enauta, 3R Petroleum and Petrorecôncavo.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Brazil's Centro Oeste Óleo e Gás requests authorization to sell natural gas

Brazil's Centro Oeste Óleo e Gás requests authorization to sell natural gas

The company holds 50% of the Dó-Ré-Mi onshore field in the Sergipe basin.

Brazil's independent oil producers set to benefit from sharing Petrobras' gas infrastructure

Brazil's independent oil producers set to benefit from sharing Petrobras' gas infrastructure

Petrorecôncavo, Origem Energia and 3R Petroleum are now able to use the Catu natural gas treatment unit in Bahia state.

Petrobras president meets with employees in Bahia and talks about return on investments in the state

Petrobras president meets with employees in Bahia and talks about return on investments in the state

Petrobras strengthening ties with global E&P players

Petrobras strengthening ties with global E&P players

Why Saudi Arabian diamonds could spark Brazilian political unrest

Why Saudi Arabian diamonds could spark Brazilian political unrest

Brazil oil export tax spat may have a political solution

Brazil oil export tax spat may have a political solution

Data insights: Latin America's E&P investment drivers

Data insights: Latin America's E&P investment drivers

Brazil’s 3R Petroleum to invest over US$300mn in 2023

Brazil’s 3R Petroleum to invest over US$300mn in 2023

How Honeywell is capturing sustainability business in Brazil

How Honeywell is capturing sustainability business in Brazil

Petrobras president meets with leaders of global energy companies to evaluate partnerships

Petrobras president meets with leaders of global energy companies to evaluate partnerships

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A.  (3R Petroleum)
  • 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company created in 2010. 3R has onshore and offshore operations with assets located in the Potiguar (Macau, F...
  • Company: Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda.  (Equinor Brasil)
  • Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda. (Equinor Brasil), a subsidiary of the Norwegian firm Equinor, formerly Statoil, established in 2000 in Rio de Janeiro, is engaged in the exploration...
  • Company: Reunion Engenharia Ltda  (Reunion Engenharia)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...

Latest news

Heavy Peru rains drown out prospects of economic recovery

Heavy Peru rains drown out prospects of economic recovery

Developer resubmits US$66mn Chile solar-battery project

Developer resubmits US$66mn Chile solar-battery project

Mexican construction sector contracted in January from December

Mexican construction sector contracted in January from December

Major US trade groups ask Biden to escalate Mexican energy dispute

Major US trade groups ask Biden to escalate Mexican energy dispute

Brazil's telecom tower firms step up opposition against Winity-Telefónica deal

Brazil's telecom tower firms step up opposition against Winity-Telefónica deal