Brazil's Centro Oeste Óleo e Gás requests authorization to sell natural gas
Brazil's Centro Oeste Óleo e Gás has asked hydrocarbons watchdog ANP for authorization to commercialize natural gas, a source close to the matter told BNamericas.
Centro Oeste holds 50% of the Dó-Ré-Mi field, which is part of the BT-SEAL-13A onshore concession in the Sergipe basin, south of the Carmópolis field.
The stake was bought from federal oil giant Petrobras in 2021, and the remaining 50% is owned by the asset's operator Ubuntu Engenharia.
According to the ANP, there are currently 182 companies authorized to sell natural gas in Brazil.
Among them are Petrobras and international oil companies such as BP Energy, Shell, TotalEnergies and Petrogal, as well as independent firms like PetroRio, Enauta, 3R Petroleum and Petrorecôncavo.
Brazil's independent oil producers set to benefit from sharing Petrobras' gas infrastructure
Petrorecôncavo, Origem Energia and 3R Petroleum are now able to use the Catu natural gas treatment unit in Bahia state.
