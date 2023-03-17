Brazilian highway operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística plans to be more selective in upcoming auctions of highway concessions in the country, but is interested in any new assets.

"We are attentive, but more selective about new highway concessions, emphasizing that the pipeline of highway projects in Brazil is promising for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, so we don't need to rush into taking decisions," said Marcello Guidotti (pictured), CEO of Ecorodovias, during a conference call with analysts on Friday to discuss the firm's 2022 results.

"Right now, we're evaluating some assets that are likely to be offered in the coming months, such as the highways in Paraná state and also on the coast of São Paulo state," said the executive.

In recent years, Ecorodovias has been very active in highway tenders, incorporating five new concessions into its portfolio. The company is now in talks with state-run development bank BNDES to arrange financing for investments in those concessions.

"We were recently in talks with BNDES about the financing that we're going to seek for our concession of the Rio de Janeiro highway and Governador Valadares system, and we left this meeting happy after BNDES gave favorable indications regarding the long-term financing that we will need," said Guidotti.

The company won the auction last year for the concession to operate and improve the highways BR 116, 465 and 493. The 30-year concession involves 727km of roads connecting Rio de Janeiro and Governador Valadares in Minas Gerais state. The government has estimated the total capex of the contract at 11.3bn reais (US$2.13bn).

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Ecorodovias posted a lower net profit last year, due to increases in costs and expenses, but is optimistic about 2023. The net profit reached 322mn reais in 2022, down from 381mn reais in 2021.

"There are indications that this year we will see a deflation in the prices of some important inputs in our sector, such as asphalt for example," said Guidotti.