Brazil and Chile
News

Brazil’s Itaú to migrate most of its systems to AWS cloud

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, August 04, 2022
Cloud services Digital Transformation SaaS, PaaS, IaaS Commercial & Retail Banking Banks Artificial intelligence Commercial Bank Investment banking Apps Technology Hardware and Equipment Company Blockchain Housing & Providers Productivity / Efficiency Big Data E-Commerce Private banking & management Data centers

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address