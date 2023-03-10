Brazilian systems integrator Seal Sistemas is readying an international expansion, likely focusing initially on Mexico and targeting edge datacenters and cloud.

Seal currently has a partner in Mexico and the plan is to advance in the broader structuring of the company’s international operation from 2024.

“We might start a small operation in Mexico this year. But the idea is really to advance and mature firm investments outside Brazil next year. Brazil is very big and is in a very strong push for digitization of processes and industry 4.0,” CEO Wagner Bernardes (pictured) told BNamericas.

"There’s a lot to do here in the short term."

Founded over 30 years ago and initially focusing on the retail vertical, Seal’s client base currently stands at 1,500-2,000 companies, said the CEO.

The firm, which specializes in IoT and mobility projects, is reportedly present in 400 of the 500 largest Brazilian companies.

Other investment bets of Seal include software for retail sales management, IoT systems for supply chain control and software for network security.

Driven by a portfolio diversification plan, the outlook for 2023, despite the macroeconomic challenges, is to grow revenues in the double digits, perhaps stronger than in 2022, Bernardes said.

PRIVATE NETWORKS, CLOUD AND DATACENTERS

One of the opportunities targeted by the company is industry automation projects, under private networks.

Seal was recently approached by a large mobile carrier to work together, within the scope of private networks, on industrial asset tracking and site survey projects, Bernardes said.

“Obviously I'm not going to provide the network. But I can help get it up on its feet on a given client with the devices all connected to it,” said Bernardes, adding that talks with this undisclosed carrier are in an early stage.

Also as part of the diversification strategy, the company intends to announce in about three months a master reseller contract with a global public cloud provider, such as AWS, Microsoft, Google or Oracle, the executive revealed.

The company has greatly expanded its base of technology partners in recent years, he added.

“We started the pandemic with an ecosystem of 10 technology partners, based in Brazil or elsewhere. Today we have around 60, from different segments,” Bernardes said.

Another new investment bet of the company is to operate in the integration of equipment and systems for the construction of clustered and decentralized datacenters, in the edge computing model.

According to Bernardes, the group has already closed a contract with a leading edge datacenter player in Brazil, whose name he said still cannot be made public.

MERCEDES-BENZ

Seal completed last month an IoT project at the Mercedes-Benz factory in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo.

The company installed electronic shelf labels (ESLs), which are asset control tags, in the pre-assembly and assembly phases of truck cabs that the German automaker produces in Brazil.

Bernardes said that with this technology, the unit began to automate the counting and replacement of parts used in these stages, optimizing the work of employees who deal with the so-called Kanban – a signboard that controls the production and transport flows of kits.

The provider of the ESLs was Franco-Chinese company SES-Imagotag, which according to Bernardes has around 70% of this market worldwide.

Luiz Peleckas, applications engineer and project manager at Mercedes, told BNamericas that the project began to be worked on jointly before the pandemic. The implementation time was around 30 days, he said.

Bernardes said this technology had previously been implemented by Seal at the General Motors plant in the country, in what was reportedly the first case of IoT usage by GM in the Americas.