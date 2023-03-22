Brazil’s ZEG Biogás has nearly finished construction of a biogas plant in Jambeiro, São Paulo state, according to Vibra Energia.

Vibra (formerly BR Distribuidora) owns 50% of ZEG.

In the commissioning stage, the Jambeiro plant will be capable of producing 30,000m3/d of the fuel.

Meanwhile, ZEG’s Aroeira plant in Minas Gerais state is undergoing earthmoving works. It will initially produce 15,000m3/d of biogas, with a possible expansion to 30,000m3/d.

Vibra bought half of ZEG last September for 171mn reais (US$32.8mn) and committed to investing up to 412mn reais in new biogas and biomethane projects.

The company foresees potential to deliver approximately 2Mm3/d of biogas by 2027.