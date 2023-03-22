Brazil's ZEG Biogás nearing conclusion of biogas project
Brazil’s ZEG Biogás has nearly finished construction of a biogas plant in Jambeiro, São Paulo state, according to Vibra Energia.
Vibra (formerly BR Distribuidora) owns 50% of ZEG.
In the commissioning stage, the Jambeiro plant will be capable of producing 30,000m3/d of the fuel.
Meanwhile, ZEG’s Aroeira plant in Minas Gerais state is undergoing earthmoving works. It will initially produce 15,000m3/d of biogas, with a possible expansion to 30,000m3/d.
Vibra bought half of ZEG last September for 171mn reais (US$32.8mn) and committed to investing up to 412mn reais in new biogas and biomethane projects.
The company foresees potential to deliver approximately 2Mm3/d of biogas by 2027.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Brazil's oil and gas hotspots over the last 12 years
Of the 683 wells that were sunk in the period, the Potiguar basin led the pack with 191, of which 185 – mostly onshore – identified oil and/or gas.
First production achieved from Patola at rates above expectations
One of the two wells drilled in the Brazilian Santos basin field has come online.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block FZA-M-545
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block PEPB-M-731
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-78
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-82
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-77
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-576
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block SEAL-T-63
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block REC-T-85
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block REC-T-83
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-663
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Carioca Christiani-Nielsen Engenharia S.A. (Carioca Engenharia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Rochamar Agencia Maritima S.A. (Rochamar)
-
Rochamar is a Brazilian maritime agency company and part of the Chilean group Ultramar. It is part of the Ultramar Network, an alliance of agency companies that connect Argentin...
- Company: Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil S.A. (Sumitomo Brasil)
-
Founded in 1970, Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil, the local entity of Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo, operates in a diversity of sectors, such as metals and mineral resources, ch...
- Company: Vast Infraestrutura
-
We are a company dedicated to offering infrastructure and logistics solutions for the safe, clean, efficient and sustainable movement of liquids for the energy market.
- Company: Agribrasil
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: BSBIOS Passo Fundo
- Company: Consórcio BM-S-11
-
The BM-S-11 Consortium is a partnership formed by Galp Energia Brasil, SA, Petróleo Brasileiro SA, and Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda. for the execution of the Iracema Norte Field p...