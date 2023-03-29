British fund Actis acquires datacenters in Latin America
British investment fund Actis has agreed to acquire 11 datacenters across six countries in Latin America and the US from Nabiax, a European datacenter operator owned by Asterion Industrial Partners and Telefónica.
The transaction is Actis’ seventh investment in the digital infrastructure industry and its first in datacenters in the region. The fund currently has over US$1bn committed in the sector globally and five existing datacenter platforms in Asia and Africa.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“This is an exciting transaction reflecting Actis’ position as a global infrastructure investor. We will leverage Actis’ expertise in the energy sector to drive energy efficiencies (PUE) and to increase the use of renewable energy powering the data centres. Investing into an established, resilient business with a strong long-term position fits well with our strategy,” Adrian Mucalov, partner and head of long-life infrastructure at Actis, said in a release.
Actis' energy investments in Latin America include Mexican firm Zuma Energía and Saavi Energía, as well as Brazilian firm Echoenergia Participações.
The British fund's new datacenters in the Americas are in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and a small exposure in the US. The 11 locations have a combined IT load capacity of 23MW with the potential to expand.
However, Nabiax’s datacenters in Latin America need a large amount of retrofitting and modernization, a source told BNamericas last year.
“As Asterion was not focused on Latin America, their mandate did not allow them to invest in anything outside Europe. They bought [the Latin American datacenters], but didn't invest a single dime in the region,” the executive said.
The assets were originally built by Telefónica for both its own operations and those of its clients, and the company remains an anchor tenant under a long-term contract.
SPAIN
Telefónica and Asterion will remain owners of Nabiax’s datacenters in Spain.
Currently, the company has an installed capacity of 26MW IT load in Spain. Nabiax has grown 230% in terms of capacity since the beginning of its operations when Telefónica sold its Latin American and Spanish datacenters to Asterion for US$669mn.
In 2021, Telefónica sold two datacenters in Spain and two in Chile in exchange for a 20% stake in Nabiax.
