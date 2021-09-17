Call to provide connectivity in Industrial Parks
(Machine translation)
The National Communications Entity (ENACOM) opened a call for bids for the Access to Connectivity Program for Industrial Parks that will allow the deployment of Internet infrastructure through the delivery of Non-Refundable Contribution (ANR) funds.
Projects may be submitted by those who are Licensees of ICT Services (Information and Communication Technologies) who have a registration of the value-added service (Internet Access).
The objective of this call is to implement projects that aim to deploy connectivity infrastructure so that establishments that are operating within public and mixed Industrial Parks, registered in the National Registry of Industrial Parks (RENPI), can have access to the Service of Internet access.
For this call (Resolution 1184/2021) up to 100 million pesos will be allocated from the Universal Service Trust Fund, which will allow financing up to 80% of the Investments of the projects as ANR.
The connectivity infrastructure to be deployed by the projects presented must enable the provision of the Fixed Internet Access Service. Likewise, the network infrastructure deployed must support the possibility of providing multiple ICT services.
In the analysis of the call, the deployment of wired network infrastructure will be prioritized. Furthermore, the use of wireless networks will be admitted to provide the same service, only in those cases in which the deployment of the wired network is economically or technically unfeasible due to its complexity; Such extremes must be duly justified.
Each and every one of the instances of this call must be processed through the electronic platform of Remote Procedures (TAD).
In this way, progress continues towards expanding opportunities in order to provide better communications in different parts of the country, facilitating access to investments so that providers continue to improve the quality of their services.
For more information, enter here
News in: ICT (Argentina)
Sencinet appoints Víctor Cucut as new Sales Director for the Southern Cone
The engineer will coordinate the company's accelerated business expansion project in Argentina and Chile.
Grupo Supervielle takes its applications to the cloud
The Argentine bank has a hybrid and multi-channel cloud strategy and plans to migrate all applications, except the banking core.
