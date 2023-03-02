Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides February Gas Sales and Drilling Update
Canacol Energy release
CALGARY, ALBERTA – (March 2, 2023) - Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to provide the following information concerning its February 2023 natural gas sales and near term drilling program.
February Gas Sales of 191 MMscfpd
Realized contractual natural gas sales (which are gas produced, delivered, and paid for) were 191 million standard cubic feet per day for February 2023.
Natilla 1ST Running Intermediate Casing
The Corporation is currently running intermediate casing to 10,300 feet measured depth ("ft md"). Upon completion the drilling will continue to a planned total depth of approximately 16,000 ft md. The Natilla 1ST is targeting gas charged sands of the Porquero and Cienaga de Oro reservoirs. The Corporation anticipates the well will take approximately 6 more weeks to drill, complete, and test.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Colombian energy firms line up US$580mn in financing
Funds are in the pipeline for Grupo Energía Bogotá, Gas Natural del Oriente and Promigas.
IDB issues Colombia green urea consultancy call
The successful bidder will have five months to complete its commitments under the US$200,000 contract.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Buenaventura regasification plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Block LLA 119
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block VIM 22
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block LLA 99
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Expansion of the Cartagena LNG regasification terminal (SPEC LNG)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block Esperanza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block SSJN-7
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block VMM 45
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block VIM 33
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block VIM 5 (Clarinete)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Hidrocarburos del Casanare S.A.S. (Hidrocasanare)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Gases de La Guajira E.S.P. S.A. (Gases de La Guajira)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Summum Projects S.A.S (Summum Projects)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: EDS CotransRegional SAS
- Company: Esenttia S.A. (Esenttia)
-
Colombian polypropylene producer Esenttia, formerly known as Propilco, is a subsidiary of state oil company Ecopetrol. The company operates as a petrochemical firm in Colombia a...
- Company: HL Ingenieros S.A. (HL Ingenieros)
-
HL Ingenieros S.A offers comprehensive solutions in construction, integrating civil works and electromechanical assembly in the sectors of infrastructure, cement, mining, indust...
- Company: Asociación Colombiana del Petróleo y Gas (ACP)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Tabarca S.A.S.