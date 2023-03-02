Colombia
Press Release

Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides February Gas Sales and Drilling Update

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 02, 2023
Canacol Energy release

CALGARY, ALBERTA – (March 2, 2023) - Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to provide the following information concerning its February 2023 natural gas sales and near term drilling program.

February Gas Sales of 191 MMscfpd

Realized contractual natural gas sales (which are gas produced, delivered, and paid for) were 191 million standard cubic feet per day for February 2023.

Natilla 1ST Running Intermediate Casing

The Corporation is currently running intermediate casing to 10,300 feet measured depth ("ft md"). Upon completion the drilling will continue to a planned total depth of approximately 16,000 ft md. The Natilla 1ST is targeting gas charged sands of the Porquero and Cienaga de Oro reservoirs. The Corporation anticipates the well will take approximately 6 more weeks to drill, complete, and test.

