Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides June Gas Sales, Makes New Discovery at Cornamusa 1
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, July 07, 2022
Crude oil Subsea Natural Gas Shale Oil Onshore Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Oil sands Tight gas Geological mapping / Surveys Shale gas Brent Type of hydrocarbons Coalbed methane Location NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Deepwater Shallow waters WTI Offshore Appointments & Promotions Upstream Upstream Company Heavy oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.