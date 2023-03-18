A planned capital injection into troubled Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de México (Ahmsa) in Monclova, Coahuila state, is potentially at risk, according to local media.

The company was scheduled to receive a lifeline of US$50mn on Wednesday from foreign investors, but it has not confirmed the reception of the funds, press reported.

The company, which is controlled by Grupo Acerero del Norte (GAN), has seen its production halted since the end of last year due to financial and labor problems.

At the time of publication, Ahmsa spokesperson Francisco Orduña had not responded to a question from BNamericas regarding the capital injection.

On February 20, GAN agreed to transfer majority control of Ahmsa to foreign investors in exchange for a financial rescue, which includes US$200mn in working capital to settle labor obligations and restart operations.

Of the total, the deadline for the first US$50mn was March 15 with the remainder to be paid by May 15.

At the beginning of this month, Ahmsa said the agreement with the foreign investors contains confidentiality clauses that temporarily limit the disclosure of its details until all regulatory approvals have been obtained.

On January 30, a civil court in Monclova decided, at the request of an interested creditor, to initiate a bankruptcy conversion process against Ahmsa for alleged non-payment of liabilities agreed in 2016 to conclude a previous suspension of payments that was initiated under a bankruptcy law prior to the current one.

Regarding the capital injection, daily La Voz reported judge Mónica Rodríguez saying she had not been informed of such an operation and that the bankruptcy process obligates the company to provide information about any transactions involving a sale to another party.