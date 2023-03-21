Capstone Copper outlines sustainable expansion route for Chile
Canada’s Capstone Copper unveiled its sustainability goals that include 50% renewable energy by 2025, reduced continental water use and plans to mitigate socio-environmental impacts at its Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde operations in Chile, where production is due to increase.
By 2030, the company's decarbonization strategy aims to replace diesel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fuels and energy by 30%.
By 2026, the company says it will adopt the global standard for tailings management to minimize risks to the environment and in 2025 it will add another standard on biodiversity that includes recovery, reforestation and habitat restoration projects where it operates, the Vancouver-based company said in a statement on Monday.
“By setting priorities, milestones and interim targets, we recognize our role as producers of copper in the world’s efforts to address the causes of climate change,” said CEO John MacKenzie.
The company is involved in initiatives to take advantage of the global energy transition and the growing demand for copper.
At the end of last year, Capstone started first production from the expansion of its concentrator at Mantos Blancos, in Antofagasta region and in which it invested US$89.5mn to increase capacity from 4.2Mt/y for 7.3Mt/y, its annual report said.
In 2022, Capstone achieved production of 41,200t of copper thanks to the open pit mine where sulfide and oxide minerals are extracted, but the project will allow it to reach annual production of copper concentrate between 175,000t/y and 233,500t/y mainly from sulfides, and expand cathode production, which is currently around 60,000t/y.
The company is planning a second phase to continue expanding the capacity of the Mantos Blancos concentrator to 10Mt/y. The prefeasibility study is due this quarter.
Capstone is also carrying out a development project for Mantoverde, to which it has allocated US$825mn to increase production of the mine in the Atacama region, where oxide ore is extracted.
In 2022 it achieved output of 36,300t of copper cathodes, but the investment is designed to reach average copper concentrate production of 270,000t/y and as a byproduct 31,000oz/y of gold.
Completion of construction of the project is estimated for 4Q23, the company added in the report.
Capstone is already planning another expansion at the Mantoverde concentrator and by 2H23 it expects to conclude the feasibility study for the second phase.
At the same time, Capstone is working on the Mantoverde-Santo Domingo integration plan, which it says will maximize synergies due to the distance between the two sites of only 35km. Also, by 2H23 it expects to complete the feasibility study that considers taking advantage of the existing infrastructure, reaching 6,500t/y of cobalt and producing sulfuric acid as a byproduct.
That would allow it to reduce operating costs in the leaching process at Mantoverde.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Chile breaks new ground with autonomous cargo EV for mining
Domestic company Service Steel has developed an autonomous, remote control electric vehicle that can transport a 10t load.
Mid-sized Chile miners to invest US$2.6bn through 2031
As big miners are exiting operations, opportunities arise for medium mining companies, according to copper commission Cochilco.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Operational Continuity Copper Mantos Mine
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: CMPL Mining Plan Update
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Ore Sorting Lince Dump
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Mina San Antonio Mine Project, exploitation at 40,000 tons / month
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Lagunas Nitrates Plant Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Nueva Valdivia Substation Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: PV COPPER
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Use of Adrianitas-Raúl Iron Minerals Stockpiles
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Incorporation of Mining Property - Faena Negreiros
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Iron Scrap Processing Project at Cerro Imán Mine
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA (Soletanche Bachy Chile)
-
Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA., subsidiary of the Franch general contractor Soletanche Bachy, is a geotechnical engineering company which advises and develops projects related to s...
- Company: Sociedad Contractual Minera El Abra (SCM El Abra)
-
Chilean miner Sociedad Contractual Minera El Abra operates a porphyry copper open-pit mine and processing facility in El Loa province in Antofagasta region (II), northern Chile....
- Company: FLSmidth S.A. (FLSmidth Chile)
-
FLSmidth S.A (FLSmitdth Chile) is the Chilean subsidiary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headq...
- Company: Itasca Chile SpA (Itasca Chile)
-
Itasca S.A. is the Chilean subsidiary of international consulting group Itasca International Inc., and provides engineering consulting services, including geotechnics and geomec...
- Company: Albemarle Chile
-
Albemarle Chile is a branch of the US company Albemarle Corporation, a firm which develops, manufactures, and trades high added value and technologically advanced chemical produ...
- Company: SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile (Minera Lumina Copper Chile)
-
Chilean miner SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile (SCM MLCC) is a joint venture between Japanese companies Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. It owns and operates the Ca...
- Company: CleanTech Lithium Ltd. (CTL)
-
CleanTech Lithium Ltd, formerly Chilean Lithium Salars Spa, is a lithium producer with three strategic projects in Chile, all located in the Atacama Region. Currently, CTL is fo...
- Company: Skava Consulting S.A. (Skava Consulting)
-
Skava Consulting is a Chilean engineering firm which provides services to the infrastructure and mining sectors with a focus on subterranean works. Among the services offered by...
- Company: DLS Ingenieros Consultores Ltda. (DLS Ingenieros Consultores)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Besalco S.A. (Besalco)
-
Chilean construction and engineering group Besalco S.A. (Besalco) is controlled by the Bezanilla-Saavedra family and was established in 1944. With operations in three countries,...