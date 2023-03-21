Chile
Capstone Copper outlines sustainable expansion route for Chile

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Capstone Copper outlines sustainable expansion route for Chile

Canada’s Capstone Copper unveiled its sustainability goals that include 50% renewable energy by 2025, reduced continental water use and plans to mitigate socio-environmental impacts at its Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde operations in Chile, where production is due to increase.

By 2030, the company's decarbonization strategy aims to replace diesel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fuels and energy by 30%.

By 2026, the company says it will adopt the global standard for tailings management to minimize risks to the environment and in 2025 it will add another standard on biodiversity that includes recovery, reforestation and habitat restoration projects where it operates, the Vancouver-based company said in a statement on Monday.

“By setting priorities, milestones and interim targets, we recognize our role as producers of copper in the world’s efforts to address the causes of climate change,” said CEO John MacKenzie.

The company is involved in initiatives to take advantage of the global energy transition and the growing demand for copper.

At the end of last year, Capstone started first production from the expansion of its concentrator at Mantos Blancos, in Antofagasta region and in which it invested US$89.5mn to increase capacity from 4.2Mt/y for 7.3Mt/y, its annual report said.

In 2022, Capstone achieved production of 41,200t of copper thanks to the open pit mine where sulfide and oxide minerals are extracted, but the project will allow it to reach annual production of copper concentrate between 175,000t/y and 233,500t/y mainly from sulfides, and expand cathode production, which is currently around 60,000t/y.

The company is planning a second phase to continue expanding the capacity of the Mantos Blancos concentrator to 10Mt/y. The prefeasibility study is due this quarter.

Capstone is also carrying out a development project for Mantoverde, to which it has allocated US$825mn to increase production of the mine in the Atacama region, where oxide ore is extracted.

In 2022 it achieved output of 36,300t of copper cathodes, but the investment is designed to reach average copper concentrate production of 270,000t/y and as a byproduct 31,000oz/y of gold.

Completion of construction of the project is estimated for 4Q23, the company added in the report.

Capstone is already planning another expansion at the Mantoverde concentrator and by 2H23 it expects to conclude the feasibility study for the second phase.

At the same time, Capstone is working on the Mantoverde-Santo Domingo integration plan, which it says will maximize synergies due to the distance between the two sites of only 35km. Also, by 2H23 it expects to complete the feasibility study that considers taking advantage of the existing infrastructure, reaching 6,500t/y of cobalt and producing sulfuric acid as a byproduct.

That would allow it to reduce operating costs in the leaching process at Mantoverde.

