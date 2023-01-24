Caribbean electromobility watch: Roadmap, fleet renewal, cooperation funds
Puerto Rico’s energy regulator NEPR granted additional time to Luma Energy to submit the phase one plan for the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Luma, which took over transmission and distribution operations in 2021 from power utility AEE, now has until April 30 to submit the roadmap.
The watchdog granted the extension “considering that Luma personnel are still focused on the restoration efforts caused by Hurricane Fiona.”
***
Power utility Jamaica Public Service (JPS) launched phase one of a program to replace its fleet with electric vehicles.
“In addition to commencing the electrification of the company’s vehicle fleet, some of the first set of deployed vehicles will also be part of a data-gathering project by the Inter-American Development Bank,” JPS said in a statement.
Participating companies include Xergy Energy, Cadmus Consulting, JAMECO, Stewarts Auto Group, BYD, ABB and Flash Motors.
***
IDB approved previously announced technical cooperation to support Barbados’ transition to electromobility.
The funds will help advance development of a regulatory framework, draft strategies and plans, and prepare investment-ready projects and support public engagement.
***
In his 2023 budget speech to parliament, Guyana’s finance minister Ashni Singh announced the removal of the 14% value added tax on new electric motor vehicles and that the government will commission six public electric vehicle charging stations this year.
News in: Electric Power (Guyana)
Guyana issues requests for oil, gas consultants
Request for individual consulting services
Guyana reviewing refinery proposal
A past study concluded, however, that such a project was not feasible.
