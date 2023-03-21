CGG, TGS and BGP Complete Phase IV of 3D Multi-Client Survey Offshore Suriname
CGG release
CGG, a global technology and HPC leader, in a consortium with TGS and BGP, today announced the completion of Phase IV of the deepwater 3D seismic survey offshore Suriname. Fast-track products for this recently completed Phase IV will be ready for review towards the middle of this year, with the final products for the entire program available in late 2023.
Covering 1,800 sq km, Phase IV completes the programmed 14,500 sq km survey of newly acquired 3D data in deep and shallow water in the promising Guyana-Suriname basin. The program also includes over 6,400 sq km of reprocessed data. These new multi-client data will support Suriname’s deep and shallow water bid rounds.
Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG, said: “We are pleased to have completed Phase IV of this major survey with our consortium partners, TGS and BGP. With our in-depth knowledge of the Suriname-Guyana region and leadership in high-end imaging technologies, CGG will deliver the high-resolution, high-fidelity images required to better understand Suriname’s full potential.”
David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President, Western Hemisphere, TGS, said: “Suriname continues to play a vital role in expanding the availability of high-quality data in the Southern Atlantic, a priority for TGS. We’re pleased to partner with CGG and BGP to enhance future exploration in this key region to further support our customer’s investment opportunities, ultimately leading to actionable insights that drive decision-making.”
Mark Richards, Senior Vice President of BGP Multi-Client, said: “BGP are pleased to announce the completion of this new phase together with our partners, CGG and TGS. We believe this project will help provide clients with a better understanding of this frontier basin, aiding decisions on licensing round opportunities and exploration offshore Suriname.”
Map showing location of different phases of the Suriname 3D survey (image courtesy of CGG Earth Data).
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Suriname)
Suriname planning high voltage dispatch project
The power transmission infrastructure would support the planned build-out of generation capacity and development of an interconnection with Guyana ...
New offshore Suriname exploration prospect identified
Houston-based APA updates drilling on its two blocks in the country.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Vaca Muerta west crude oil pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
18 hours ago
- Project: Field Chaco Sur
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Block VIM 8
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Bulk Liquid Terminals STS08 and STS08A
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block 46-MDC (Mauro Dávalos Cordero)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Liquefied Gas Terminal in Caldera
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Macaé Port Terminal (TEPOR)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block Z-67
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block VMM-11
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block 200
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Covia Holdings LLC (Covia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. (Nemak)
- Company: YPF Tecnología S.A. (Y-TEC)
-
YPF Technology S.A. (Y-TEC) is an Argentine company controlled by state company YPF S.A., with 51%, and the National Council of Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET), with...
- Company: Proyecta Industrial de México, S.A. de C.V. (Proyecta)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Applus Services S.A. (Applus+)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: P.A. Perú, S.A.C. (P.A. Perú)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Wintershall Dea México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Wintershall Dea México)
-
Wintershall Dea México, formerly known as Deutsche Erdoel Mexico, is the local subsidiary of German E&P company Wintershall Dea. In 2017, the company, as part of a consortium wi...
- Company: Karpa S.A. (Karpa Ingeniería)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...