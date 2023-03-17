Statement from the Ministry of Public Works of Chile

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Senate Chamber unanimously approved the bill that establishes the possibility of reducing traffic fines associated with non-payment of electronic tolls by 80% and grants the option of paying the lesser amount between 20% of the fines or 100 UTM . This benefit applies to all fines of article 114 of the traffic law (driving without TAG) and those originated by the violation of article 42 of the concessions law (not paying the fee or toll), associated with the same license plate.

The project also establishes the creation of a single site for the payment of electronic toll bills, so that users can more easily access the payment statements and, at the same time, allow timely payment of fees or tolls.

The Minister of Public Works , Jessica López, highlighted that: “This is very good news, because a law was approved that resolves two very important issues and highly valued by citizens. The first is that a website is created where all TAG debts can be paid in a single way and the second is that accumulated fines for traveling without a Tag on the roads are reduced by 80%, which it will potentially benefit close to 600,000 motorists.”

"These debts can be paid in different ways and enable these people to renew their circulation permit by the end of March," added Minister Jessica López.

In this regard, the General Director of Concessions of the MOP , Juan Manuel Sánchez, explained that: "the way to use this benefit is by approaching the municipalities at the time of payment of their circulation permit and this will be available from the promulgation of this law that we hope will be very soon within the month of March.

What the project establishes

Regarding the single payment site, the bill establishes that all motorway users may pay for this system, whether or not they have a televía contract, and the site must comply with the technical and operational requirements and with the security measures that the MOP requires.

On the other hand, it is established that each concessionaire will contribute to the cost of the electronic site proportionally to its respective billing, and the new road works concessionaires that have an electronic collection system must also adhere to this unique site. The site must be created, implemented and maintained by a third party chosen through bidding and must be operational six months after the regulation of the law has been published.

Regarding the possibility of reducing traffic fines, the project establishes that the benefit will only apply to fines associated with the same license plate in the Registry of Unpaid Traffic Fines (RMTNP) that are associated with non-payment of the TAG.

To access this benefit, the offender must not have electronic toll debts with any of the road works concessionaires, which will be verified by consulting the unique electronic site created by law.