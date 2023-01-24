Chile
News

Chile grid coordinator proposes 1st draft of transmission call

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Transmission Lines

Chile's grid coordinator CEN has proposed new transmission projects totaling US$391mn in new investments as part of its 2023 call.

The selected projects include seven for the national transmission system (worth US$175mn) and 16 local works, plus construction of new lines and substations.

CEN also put together a set of targeted projects aimed at easing bottlenecks produced by small- and medium-sized distributed generation assets injecting power into local grids. They involve overhauling 32 substations for a total investment of US$112mn.

For nationwide projects, the regulator said it will deploy DLR technology, a dynamic monitoring standard that can make transmission lines more efficient.

CEN's proposal is the first step in a long process to incorporate new transmission projects in Chile. After energy regulator CNE receives a proposal, it asks the electric power industry to propose additional projects to add to the 2023 pipeline. After CNE issues a report, the projects can be tendered out for construction.

Earlier this month, CEN launched the tender for projects totaling US$88mn that were proposed as part of the 2021 and 2022 calls, totaling 22 line and substation expansions across Chile.

