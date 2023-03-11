On the eve of his first anniversary in power, Chile's President Gabriel Boric reshuffled his cabinet for the second time, removing five ministers, including the head of public works.

Banco Estado chairwoman Jessica López becomes the new minister of public works (MOP) following the ouster of Juan Carlos García.

"As the president said, the idea is for her to drive infrastructure throughout Chile, which will require maximum public-private collaboration. No doubt it's a great appointment," said Carlos Cruz, executive director of infrastructure policy think tank CPI.

The foreign affairs, science, culture and sports ministries also have new officials in charge.

Boric also ejected deputy energy minister Julio Maturana, who belongs to the communist party, replacing him with Luis Felipe Ramos, a lawyer and constitutional law expert from Universidad de Chile and a member of the liberal party.

In September, Boric brought in Diego Pardow, also a lawyer, as head of the ministry, replacing economist Claudio Huepe.

A driving factor in the reshuffle appears to be that too many cabinet members were flying way below the radar at a time when the administration wants to highlight good works and management to offset recent unforced errors.

A March 2 poll from Criteria found that only four of Boric's ministers had name recognition among voters, including finance minister Mario Marcel. In contrast, 12 ministers had less than 20% name recognition.

Photo: Boric (right) shakes hands with new foreign minister Alberto van Klaveren at his swearing-in ceremony at La Moneda presidential palace on March 10. Credit: AFP