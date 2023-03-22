Chilean officials are mulling changes to the mining royalty bill, including considering start-up expenses and limiting the tax burden for copper producers.

While the calculation of operating income would be maintained, a ceiling would be established that considers other taxes, finance minister Mario Marcel told the senate’s finance committee on Tuesday.

Marcel and mining minister Marcela Hernando want to achieve "greater predictability and certainty in tax collection," while facilitating productivity.

Congress is reviewing the bill that proposes a 1% ad valorem tax on copper sales for production above 50,000t/y and 8-26% rates on operating profits depending on the copper price. The bill has already passed the senate's mining and energy committee.

The latest text the committee approved incorporated modifications such as an exception from the ad valorem payment if the operating profit is negative and deducting depreciation from taxable operating income.

Marcel claimed that the royalty will raise the State’s share of mining income by more than 10%.

The bill is expected to replace the specific mining tax (IEAM), which is based only on operating income.

The IEAM varies between 0.1% and 14% for miners that produce more than 12,000t/y of fine copper.

But authorities want to increase collection and claim the royalty will create a tax burden similar to that in other jurisdictions. Using US$3.74/lb as a reference price for copper, Chile's effective rate would go from 34.8% to 43.2%, similar to Peru’s 46.2% and Australia’s 42.5%, Marcel said.

"When we see differences in tax charges, it is because different assumptions are made, different prices are set, or a different sample of mining operations is considered than the one considered by the finance ministry," Marcel said, referring to a series of studies that have cited effective rates of around 60%.

"When there is low profitability, or close to negative, the ad valorem component will be adjusted, which could be half, a quarter or 10% depending on margin," Marcel said.

More exemptions from the ad valorem component would be introduced, for example, for operations with high operating costs due to the extraction of low-grade ore, when a miner made a significant investment and depreciation is high, or when copper prices are very low.

The proposals would allow additional collection of 0.6% of GDP, but the values could increase as tax stability contracts with companies expire, achieving higher collection by 2030, Marcel said.

With the proceeds from the royalty, three community and regional funds would be financed with annual contributions of US$450mn.

The tax would apply to at least 15 companies, including state-owned Codelco, which is planning to reinvest 30% of its profits until 2024.

Chile’s copper production reached 5.3Mt last year, lower than expected, but authorities are confident that high global demand due to the electromobility push will raise prices and demand.