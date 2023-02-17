A tender for US$76mn Argentine transmission project Alipiba II has advanced, with parties submitting technical bids.

Eighteen firms had gone on a site visit late last year.

Economic bids are due to be presented April 5, the Río Negro provincial government said in a statement.

Transmission firm Transcomahue had launched the process, which has drawn interest from local firms as well as Powerchina and units of Spain's Abengoa and Japan's Hitachi.

Work will be paid for through FOTAE, a trust fund for transmission infrastructure projects, the statement said. Officials had previously cited an IDB facility.

The core project element is a new 132kV line of some 140km.

The central objective is to bolster supply to tourism hub San Carlos de Bariloche in Río Negro and incorporate Villa La Angostura in Neuquén province into the national grid and permit it to end dependency on thermoelectric generation.

The area is also supplied by output from hydroelectric plant Alicurá.

The new infrastructure will permit San Carlos de Bariloche to stop using diesel-fired backup plants, the statement said.

Officials, who opened bids Thursday, have divided the work into three lots.

Project/lot: Electrical interconnection between Bariloche, Dina Huapi and Villa La Angostura.

Number of bidders: 7

Bidders: Consortium Power China Limitada-CN Sapag-Proyección Electroluz; consortium IPE-EDVSA; consortium Jose Cartellone Construcciones-Vial Agro; Tel3 (SAU); consortium Lesko-Semisal Infraestructura; Teyma Abengoa; and Pro Obra.

***

Project/lot: Acquisition of a transformer for the Dina Huapi transformer station

Number of bidders: 2

Bidders: Tubos Transelectric and Artrans.

***

Project/lot: Acquisition of components/equipment

Number of bidders: 3

Bidders: Lago Electromecanica, Hitachi Energy Argentina (SAU) and Ait.

Argentina also has a process underway for transmission projects linked to IDB financing. One objective is easing reliance on expensive and polluting diesel-fired generation.

Argentina’s transmission infrastructure is creaking in places, with spare capacity exhausted or almost exhausted in some parts of the country, particularly in renewables hubs.

Transmission concessionaries are responsible for grid maintenance and operations. Planning and expansion work falls under the remit of the State.