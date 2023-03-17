Claro Argentina and state-owned telecommunications company Empatel, based in La Pampa province, have signed a deal to form a partnership for cooperation and sharing of fixed and mobile infrastructure.

The agreement includes sharing fiber optics, exchange of services and joint provision of 4G connectivity in areas that do not yet have this technology.

Empatel and Claro agreed to seek mobile connectivity solutions on roads that are important for tourism in the province, but with low annual traffic.

In addition, work will be done to replace satellite links with terrestrial links in different parts of the province.

"We will be making the resources of both companies more efficient, because we are going to connect more towns, avoiding having to carry out two sets of works where one is enough," the president of Empatel, Andrés Zulueta, said in a press release.

Empatel has a project underway to deploy an additional 440km of fiber optics with the aim of replacing radio links and closing network rings.

The province indicated that works are underway in 22 locations, of which six have been finished and are in operation.

Last year, the company announced an investment of 510mn pesos (US$4.9mn at the time) to expand the capacity of the provincial network.

***

Telecom Argentina is now offering residential fiber optic services in the districts of Las Heras, General Gutiérrez, Luzuriaga and Maipú in Mendoza province, local newspaper Los Andes reported.

There are now 35,000 homes in the province that can access fiber optic services. The company is also expanding the network in the city of Mendoza and the metropolitan area.

The company offers internet download speeds of up to 300Mbps and television and streaming services through its Flow digital platform.

***

Bolivia will spend 4.2mn bolivianos (US$600,000) to provide fiber optic and satellite internet to 118 low-income municipalities.

The health ministry signed an agreement with the state-run companies ABE and Entel to provide connectivity through the Tupac Katari satellite and Entel's fiber optic network.

The ministry will provide 2.5mn bolivianos while Entel will contribute 1.7mn bolivianos. The new infrastructure will make it possible to offer telehealth services.

***

Claro Colombia has extended its residential fiber optic network to 11,000 homes and businesses in the city of Aguachica, Cesar department.

The company, which plans to reach 10mn houses passed by 2023, has a US$25mn plan to connect 20 more municipalities with fiber.

Photo credit: AFP