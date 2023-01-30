This is a machine translation of Claro Brasil's press release

São Paulo, January 30, 2023 – This Monday, January 30, Claro launches Claro 5G+ in 38 cities in 10 states, continuing the construction of another stage of the new era of digital transformation in Brazil. The operator, which has the fastest mobile internet in the country, starts making the technology available in the metropolitan regions of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, cities in the interior of São Paulo, Baixada Santista and in municipalities of Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso do South, Pará, Pernambuco, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Tocantins. The operator's 5G+ coverage will proceed with the expansion gradually.

Claro 5G+ is available in all capitals and is now starting to be implemented in regions of the following cities:

ES : Saw;

GO : Aparecida de Goiânia;

MS : Três Lagoas;

PA : Ananindeua, Castanhal and Vigia;

PE : Jaboatão dos Guararapes;

PR : Londrina;

RJ : Belford Roxo, Duque de Caxias, Niterói, Nova Iguaçu and São Gonçalo;

RS : Caxias do Sul;

SP : Aparecida, Bady Bassit, Bauru, Campinas, Carapicuíba, Cubatão, Embu das Artes, Francisco Morato, Guarujá, Guarulhos, Jaguariúna, Jundiaí, Nova Odessa, Osasco, Ribeirão Preto, Santo André, Santos, São Bernardo do Campo, São Caetano do Sul, São José dos Campos, São Vicente, Sorocaba and Taboão da Serra;

TO : Araguaina.

The coverage area for each of the cities and neighborhoods is available on Claro's website ( www.claro.com.br/5Gmais ). This is just the initial phase. Claro will continue to expand its Claro 5G+ network and will reach other areas in the interior of São Paulo and Brazil, according to the company's strategic planning and frequency release by official agencies.

The adoption of Claro 5G+ will not require any contract changes. Any customer with a compatible device and in an area covered by the technology can access Claro 5G+ without having to change plans or SIM cards. And, for customers who want to expand their data allowance, Claro offers a portfolio of postpaid plans that meet day-to-day needs, especially with the new possibilities that the future will bring through Claro 5G+.

Plans with higher deductibles diversify the users' connection opportunities and are ideal for surfing quickly, streaming high-definition video, playing online, all on Claro's 5G network, the fastest in Brazil. Like, for example, the Claro Post 100GB plan, which has 50GB of free internet + 50GB of Extraplay (to use on Claro tv+ and main streams), unlimited social networks and Americas Passport for the holder and dependents, for R$149.90. In portability, the client still takes +10GB.

All 5G smartphones approved by Anatel now also support the dedicated bands and will be automatically compatible with the new Claro 5G+ . The initial expectation is to reach speeds in excess of 600 Mbps (depending on cell size and the number of terminals in simultaneous use at that time).

Currently, 70% of the handsets available in Claro's portfolio are compatible with Claro 5G+. And, by offering options since the 5G launch, the operator already has more than 4 million compatible smartphones operating on its network. Claro also encourages sector suppliers to produce phones with more accessible prices, strongly collaborating to democratize and accelerate the adoption of 5G for users, either through the availability of exclusive devices or in the widest range of products.

And there are more and more devices. Today, Claro already has more than 50 handsets with Claro 5G+ access in its portfolio and encourages more affordable prices for the consumer. The customer can also acquire a smartphone in the postpaid plans and with the option of long-term installments.

It is important to point out that Claro corporate customers, the area of the operator of convergent solutions for SMEs, also have all the technology available, and the novelties proposed by Claro with exclusive conditions for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

Taking advantage of the potential of the Claro 5G+ network, Claro is working with partners to develop capabilities for developing applications in the metaverse, using augmented and virtual reality glasses. It will also sell equipment, such as laptops, which are ready to receive a 5G chip from the operator.

“Claro has always been at the forefront of the technological evolution of telecommunications in Brazil. This makes us proud, motivates us to follow. And certainly, with 5G it would be no different. Our commitment to the materialization of technology began years ago, from the setting up of technology approval laboratories - including collaborating with Anatel and transforming its Research Center on Ilha do Fundão, in Rio de Janeiro, into the certification laboratory of technology in Brazil; to conducting pilots and experimental demonstrations alongside major suppliers and partners”, explains Paulo Cesar Teixeira, CEO of Claro's Consumption and SME unit. “The availability of Claro 5G+ opens doors for new discussions; opportunities in business, services; speeds up scanning; in addition to boosting the creation of applications that will make a difference in people's lives. And it's just the beginning. We have a challenging and wide road ahead”.

5G is an enabling technology that, in addition to more speed, also enables low latency and high device traffic concentration. In addition to bringing experience gains to the consumer market, 5G will meet the needs of the B2B market and applications that should be developed in the future, including the Internet of Things.

5G FOR THE CORPORATE MARKET IN THE REGION

With Claro's 5G+, Embratel, the Group's brand responsible for the corporate front, will enable the next level of business in the region.

Sectors such as industry, finance, agribusiness, health, education, retail, oil and gas, energy and utilities, mobility, logistics and transport, security and public transport, for example, will undergo a unique digitization with 5G.

Embratel will provide the digital infrastructure needed to develop the market, enabling the creation of new business models capable of optimizing operations and expanding capabilities, including using emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Edge Computing and Machine Learning to generate long-term business value.

“The new ecosystem formed from 5G will allow an unprecedented contribution to the economic and social development of the country. Embratel will work together with companies and local governments to outline a highly digitized future, providing a digital infrastructure that enables innovation. With the fifth generation of mobile internet, we will enable the large-scale adoption of the most diverse connected devices and solutions to generate extremely positive impacts throughout society, with efficiency, security, ultra-processing of data, very low latency structure, high reliability, resilience and availability. Through this infrastructure, it will be possible, for example, to perform remote surgeries, expand the adoption of telehealth, work with precision agriculture, in addition to more effective monitoring of cities, with public policies put into practice based on data collected by connected devices. Embratel will take the corporate market to the next level with 5G”, says Marcello Miguel, Executive Director of Marketing and Business at Embratel.





Through Corporate Venture Capital structures, corporate clients will also be able to actively participate in the creation of startup ecosystems or finance solutions with integrators and technology providers.









About Claro

Claro is the leader in Telecommunications in Latin America and one of the largest multiservice operators in Brazil, present in all regions of the country. It is in more than 4,200 Brazilian municipalities and its networks provide services to more than 96% of the population. Claro offers integrated connectivity, entertainment, productivity and digital services solutions in a truly convergent way, on several fixed and mobile platforms. In 2019, the company created beOn Claro, its innovation hub, to facilitate, leverage and connect innovation inside and outside the company. Claro is the leader in pay TV, broadband and the fastest growing operator in mobile services. Through Embratel, it also leads the segment of corporate services, which include cloud, telecom, IT and network and application security offers. It was a pioneer in the implementation of all generations of mobile internet in Brazil, including 4.5G, which allows browsing 10x faster than the traditional 4G network. It is a leader in connection speeds, both in cell phones and residential broadband, with ultra-speeds. Claro is part of América Móvil, with a presence in 25 countries, in Latin America and also in Europe and the United States.





About Embratel

Embratel is one of the main providers of IT and Telecom services in Brazil. It is an enabler of the digital transformation of companies of all segments and a leader in telecommunications with its high-level infrastructure. Embratel provides solutions such as Cloud Computing, Data Center, Security, Internet of Things, Professional Services, Connectivity and Collaboration, Omnichannel, Robotic Process Automation, data transmission, video, Internet, corporate mobile and fixed telephony, national and international long distance , in addition to a series of other solutions to support the corporate market in its growth journey in the new digital economy. Acting in the development, implementation and management of convergent solutions, Embratel is widely recognized for delivering excellent services focused on customer experience. Embratel is part of Claro and more information is available on the website .



