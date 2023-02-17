The clock is ticking for Cobre Panamá’s concentrate exports to restart as storage capacity is close to running out, according to Canada’s First Quantum Minerals.

The miner suspended loading operations on February 6 at Punta Rincón port following an order by Panama’s maritime authority AMP, which demanded the halt until evidence was provided that the certification process of the calibration of the scales by an accredited company had been initiated, First Quantum reported.

The company warned that it would be forced to shut the Cobre Panamá copper mine if concentrate is not shipped by mid-February due to limited storage capacity. However, CEO Tristan Pascall warned during the company’s Q4 earnings call on Wednesday that the “20th of February is roughly the day when we expect that we would reach capacity.”

“We thought we can play around with that, change the mine plan or change grade or change production… So, really, if we do get to that point and the government remains committed to keep this port closed, then we would update the market at that time,” he said. “In the interim, we are doing that work that they've requested to bring in accredited certifiers of the waste scales,” he added.

So far, there is no change in the situation at the port, and the loading operations are still suspended, a source close to the company told BNamericas on Friday.

Discussions ongoing

Talks between the Panamanian government and First Quantum on a new operating contract for the mine are progressing toward an agreement, according to Pascall.

“We've certainly been making a lot of progress, and since December 14, at that time, we probably had 13 or 14 items left outstanding, and we really are now down to sort of two or three remaining items, but those are fairly key. Those relate to the termination element of the contract and also to some detail on the economics,” he said.

The CEO thinks the miner “will see pressure continue to mount until we get to that point” but highlighted that the momentum to get an agreement had been there in the negotiations.

On December 15, President Laurentino Cortizo ordered a halt to commercial operations at the Cobre Panamá after the deadline to sign a new contract expired due to disagreements on royalties and taxes.

Talks on a new operating contract began after the supreme court ruled in 2018 that a law dating from the 1990s, under which the mine concession was granted, was unconstitutional.

The parties resumed negotiations around Christmas, and are still within the 90-day 'cooling-off period' established in the free trade agreement between Panama and Canada for two international arbitration cases filed by the company regarding the original 1997 operating contract.

However, no agreement has yet been reached on the contract and no date has been fixed to implement a care and maintenance plan for the mine.

Q4 results and 2023 forecast

Cobre Panamá produced 89,652t of copper in Q4, 2% down over the previous quarter due to lower throughput as grades and recoveries remained consistent with Q3 levels, the miner reported. For the full year, output was 350,438t of copper, up from 331,000t in 2021.

COO Rudi Badenhorst told the quarterly call that “Cobre Panamá is forecast to produce 350,000t to 380,000t of copper in 2023. Production for 2023 includes that production from the CP100 expansion.”

Pascall reported that the CP100 expansion made significant progress during the fourth quarter, despite the contract issue with the government.

“CP100 is operational with the new process water circuits in use, and this has already had an impact on plant recoveries, particularly at higher throughput rates. Construction has been completed for the balance of the expansion scope, with those facilities now in their pre-commissioning testing stage. We achieved a major milestone last week with introduction of first ore through ball mill 6 and through the new screening plant,” the CEO said.

“We are pleased with the progress of the expansion, and Cobre Panamá remains on course to achieve a throughput rate of 100Mt per annum by the end of this year.”