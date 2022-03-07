Colombia
News

Colombia eases E&P reporting rules, holds high-level energy talks in US

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 07, 2022
Coalbed methane WTI Mexican Mix Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Photovoltaic Natural Gas Location Offshore Drilling rigs Upstream Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shallow waters Fuel Sales Oil sands Green Hydrogen Shale gas  Shale Oil Solar Tight gas Subsea Crude oil Thermosolar CSP Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Heavy oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address