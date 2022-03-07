Colombia eases E&P reporting rules, holds high-level energy talks in US
Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 07, 2022
Coalbed methane WTI Mexican Mix Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Photovoltaic Natural Gas Location Offshore Drilling rigs Upstream Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shallow waters Fuel Sales Oil sands Green Hydrogen Shale gas Shale Oil Solar Tight gas Subsea Crude oil Thermosolar CSP Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Heavy oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.