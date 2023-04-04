Almost a third of Colombia's existing oil and gas upstream projects have been halted amid fears of an investor exodus, according to BNamericas research.

Of the 329 exploration and production contracts registered with national hydrocarbons agency ANH, 104 are in limbo as companies either shelve drilling plans or abandon the blocks altogether.

Figures available on ANH's database show that 37 of the idle projects have been temporarily shut down while 67 are in the process of being terminated.

Amerisur, which was acquired by GeoPark in 2019, is the company with the largest number of suspended projects (six), followed by Gran Tierra (five), Parex (four) and Emerald (three). Ecopetrol, Frontera, SierraCol Energy and ConocoPhillips have two each.

The worst-affected area is the Caguán-Putumayo basin in the Amazon region, which is home to 14 suspended blocks, followed by the Llanos Orientales (10) and Middle Magdalena (eight) basins.

Falling E&P activity coincides with ongoing unease surrounding the energy policy of President Gustavo Petro, who has accelerated efforts to wean Colombia off oil and gas while prioritizing clean energy.

Steps include higher taxes on oil producers and a pledge to stop issuing new hydrocarbon exploration licenses.

In addition, rising community unrest has forced many companies to reassess their plans in the Andean country.

According to national oil and gas association ACP, private investment in oil and gas exploration is on track to fall 33% this year to between US$650mn and US$700mn.

“The drop in exploratory investment by private companies is mainly due to uncertainty, Francisco Lloreda, the president of ACP, said in a report published last month.

Colombian oil production dipped to 739,848b/d in January, from a 2022 average of 754,199b/d. Output dropped by a further 13,600b/d in February, according to industry chamber Campetrol, which represents more than 140 companies.

In its latest upstream report, Campetrol said the number of drilling rigs in operation fell to 142 in February, down from 149 a month earlier and a 12-month high of 156 last September. The figure was expected to fall to 137 in March, 135 in April and 133 in May.