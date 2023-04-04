Colombia
News

Colombia E&P hit by contract suspensions, cancellation requests

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Tight gas Geological mapping / Surveys Deepwater WTI Offshore Natural Gas Subsea Onshore Type of hydrocarbons Shale Oil Shale gas  Location Brent Oil sands Upstream NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Mexican Mix Shallow waters Crude oil Drilling rigs Coalbed methane Heavy oil
Colombia E&P hit by contract suspensions, cancellation requests

Almost a third of Colombia's existing oil and gas upstream projects have been halted amid fears of an investor exodus, according to BNamericas research. 

Of the 329 exploration and production contracts registered with national hydrocarbons agency ANH, 104 are in limbo as companies either shelve drilling plans or abandon the blocks altogether. 

Figures available on ANH's database show that 37 of the idle projects have been temporarily shut down while 67 are in the process of being terminated. 

Amerisur, which was acquired by GeoPark in 2019, is the company with the largest number of suspended projects (six), followed by Gran Tierra (five), Parex (four) and Emerald (three). Ecopetrol, Frontera, SierraCol Energy and ConocoPhillips have two each. 

The worst-affected area is the Caguán-Putumayo basin in the Amazon region, which is home to 14 suspended blocks, followed by the Llanos Orientales (10) and Middle Magdalena (eight) basins. 

Falling E&P activity coincides with ongoing unease surrounding the energy policy of President Gustavo Petro, who has accelerated efforts to wean Colombia off oil and gas while prioritizing clean energy.

Steps include higher taxes on oil producers and a pledge to stop issuing new hydrocarbon exploration licenses.

In addition, rising community unrest has forced many companies to reassess their plans in the Andean country. 

According to national oil and gas association ACP, private investment in oil and gas exploration is on track to fall 33% this year to between US$650mn and US$700mn.

“The drop in exploratory investment by private companies is mainly due to uncertainty, Francisco Lloreda, the president of ACP, said in a report published last month. 

Colombian oil production dipped to 739,848b/d in January, from a 2022 average of 754,199b/d. Output dropped by a further 13,600b/d in February, according to industry chamber Campetrol, which represents more than 140 companies.

In its latest upstream report, Campetrol said the number of drilling rigs in operation fell to 142 in February, down from 149 a month earlier and a 12-month high of 156 last September. The figure was expected to fall to 137 in March, 135 in April and 133 in May.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Discoveries at Dividivi 1, Saxofon 1, and Chimela 1

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Discoveries at Dividivi 1, Saxofon 1, and Chimela 1

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Discoveries at Dividivi 1, Saxofon 1, and Chimela 1

Colombian Oil and Gas Association receives with concern the announcement that new exploration contracts will not be signed

Colombian Oil and Gas Association receives with concern the announcement that new exploration contracts will not be...

Colombian Oil and Gas Association receives with concern the announcement that new exploration contracts will not be signed

Imports forecast to account for up to 30% of Colombia fuel use

Imports forecast to account for up to 30% of Colombia fuel use

Colombia pledges no new O&G exploration or open-pit coal licenses

Colombia pledges no new O&G exploration or open-pit coal licenses

GeoPark Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update

GeoPark Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update

Petrobras preparing new Colombia offshore exploration

Petrobras preparing new Colombia offshore exploration

With the participation of citizens and businesses, social dialogue for the Just Energy Transition in Colombia advances

With the participation of citizens and businesses, social dialogue for the Just Energy Transition in Colombia advances

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

Colombia’s Promigas closes financing for US$180mn

Colombia’s Promigas closes financing for US$180mn

Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm

Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block LLA 9
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Promigas S.A. E.S.P  (Promigas)
  • Promigas is a Colombian company engaged in the transportation and distribution of natural gas and electric energy. It operates a 2,900km pipeline and nearly 24,000km of electric...
  • Company: Oleoducto Central S.A.  (Ocensa)
  • Colombia's Ocensa oil pipeline runs from the Cusiana and Cupiagua fields in the Llanos basin to the port of Coveñas on the Caribbean coast. The 830km pipeline has a capacity of ...
  • Company: Hocol Petroleum Limited  (Hocol)
  • Colombian oil E&P firm Hocol, a subsidiary of Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol, operates crude oil and gas condensate blocks in the country's upper Magdalena, Los Llanos an...
  • Company: GeoPark Colombia S.A.S.  (GeoPark Colombia)
  • GeoPark Colombia, the local subsidiary of Latin American junior GeoPark Ltd., is an oil and gas explorer and operator that manages hydrocarbon assets in Colombia. The company op...

Latest news

Arrow confirms 90ft of net oil pay in Colombia

Arrow confirms 90ft of net oil pay in Colombia

Spotlight: Investment in Mexican energy, EVs forecast to rise

Spotlight: Investment in Mexican energy, EVs forecast to rise

El Salvador's Pacific international airport making headway despite turbulence

El Salvador's Pacific international airport making headway despite turbulence

Colombia E&P hit by contract suspensions, cancellation requests

Colombia E&P hit by contract suspensions, cancellation requests

Petrobras launches tenders to acquire Sergipe FPSOs

Petrobras launches tenders to acquire Sergipe FPSOs