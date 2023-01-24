GEB creates Enlaza, its new subsidiary to manage transmission of electricity
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Statement from Grupo Energía Bogotá
Bogotá, January 24, 2023. To strengthen the management of electricity transmission projects and their assets in operation in Colombia, Grupo Energía Bogotá (GEB) created a new subsidiary, the 11th in the countries where it operates: Enlaza.
The shares of the new company – which is headquartered in Bogotá – are fully owned by GEB, which will have direct control of the subsidiary, as registered in the commercial register at the end of last year.
Juan Ricardo Ortega, president of GEB, pointed out that the constitution of Enlaza and its entry into operation is a step in the consolidation as a multi-Latin holding with participation in the energy and natural gas chain, strategically guiding and directing its controlled assets with a vision of the future and sustainable growth.
“We are advancing on our corporate goals. One of them was to start this year with a company specialized in the provision of public energy transmission services, to continue growing in this business, to position the Group as one of the main linear infrastructure companies in the region and thus continue to improve lives in the territories where we have influence. With the entry into operation of Enlaza, these objectives are being met successfully,” stated Ortega.
Enlaza manages (manages, operates and maintains) 1,891 kilometers of transmission networks, 32 substations and other infrastructure and assets necessary to bring electricity from the sites where it is produced to consumption centers. The assets managed by the new subsidiary of the Group are in 180 municipalities of the country.
Likewise, the new company, managed by Fredy Zuleta Dávila, is responsible for the energy transmission projects that GEB is building, such as Refuerzo Suroccidental, Norte, Sogamoso and Colectora, which will integrate non-conventional renewable energies into the country that will be produced in La Guajira.
“We started out from what was being done with the Transmission Branch and strengthened it, so that GEB, through Enlaza, continues working to improve lives through electrification. We are convinced that by strengthening the national and regional electric power transmission system, we can boost development, close gaps and continue taking steps and consolidate the just energy transition that we all want and need,” concluded Zuleta.
Download graphic material by clicking here.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Colombia’s EPM eyes key Hidroituango test, scrambles to meet deadline
Under firm energy obligations signed with regulator Creg, EPM must be ready to start generating electricity from the plant's first two turbines by ...
Colombia readies new charges for energy service providers
A draft resolution stipulates so-called "special contributions" for companies operating in the electric power, natural gas and liquefied petroleum ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Alférez - San Marcos 500 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Transmission line El Río - Magdalena 110 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: La Loma - Sogamoso 500 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Transmission line Reconfiguration Termoflores - Las Flores - Oasis 110 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Magdalena - TEBSA 110 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Transmission line Stadium - Center 110 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Transmission line El Paso - La Loma 110 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Termoflores - Oasis 110 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Transmission line Reconfiguration Juanchito - Alférez - Pance 230 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Medellín - La Virginia 500 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Abloy Colombia S.A.S. (Assa Abloy Global Solutions – Critical Insfrastructure Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Mincivil S.A. (Mincivil)
-
Mincivil SA is a Colombian group made up of the firms Mincivil, Topco and Gravillera Albania. The group has six business lines: infrastructure, energy, mining, special services,...
- Company: Intercolombia S.A. E.S.P. (ISA Intercolombia)
-
Intercolombia is a subsidiary of Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. (ISA) and part of its electric power transmission business unit. It offers high-voltage electricity transmission se...
- Company: Empresas Municipales de Cali E.I.C.E. E.S.P. (Emcali)
-
Empresas Municipales de Cali (Emcali) is a state-owned company that provides water, telecommunications, and electricity services in Cali, Colombia. The company has close to 600,...
- Company: Schneider Electric Colombia S.A. (Schneider Electric Colombia)
-
Created in 1994, Schneider Electric Colombia is the local subsidiary of the global provider of digital energy and automation solutions, Schneider Electric. The company has two i...
- Company: Nacional de Eléctricos
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Óptima Consultores
-
Óptima Consultores is a consulting company that provides advice on commercial, regulatory, financial and technical issues related to the efficient supply of energy. It offers so...
- Company: Consorcio Qutub Minar
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas researchers. However, it may have been tran...
- Company: La Unión S.A.S. E.S.P. (La Unión)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...