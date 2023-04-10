Colombian infrastructure agency ANI said via social media that it will award by May 26 a contract budgeted at 76bn pesos (US$17mn) to carry out maintenance on the 522km La Dorada-Chiriguaná rail corridor.

The contract will be for 12 months to June 30 next year and bids are due by May 5. The terms of the tender can be seen here under process number VJ-VE-LP-001-2023.

La Dorada-Chiriguaná connects the interior of Colombia with the Caribbean zone, through the departments of Caldas, Antioquia, Santander and Cesar.

Simultaneously, development agency FDN is advancing with the structuring of a public-private partnership for the corridor, requiring investment estimated at US$334mn.

The PPP will be in the form of a 10-year concession and include construction of offices, a cargo transfer center in La Dorada, infrastructure and rolling stock maintenance, as well as a new traffic control system.

It is expected to be up and running by the end of the first half of 2024.

La Dorada-Chiriguaná is mainly used to transport construction materials such as cement and steel and raw materials for the manufacturing of ceramics and paper, as well as coffee, cocoa, fertilizers and food products.