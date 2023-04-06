Colombia
Colombian oil production edges higher despite violence, political risk

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 06, 2023
Colombia reported higher crude oil production in February despite increased pipeline attacks, social unrest and political risk concerns.

Production averaged 757,339b/d, up from 740,358b/d in February last year, according to hydrocarbons agency ANH

Natural gas output, meanwhile, edged 0.2% higher year-on-year to 1.08 billion cubic feet per day. The figure reflected rising production in the Clarinete, Sucumbíos, Aguas Vivas, Istanbul, La Belleza and Bullerengue fields.

The agency reported two new discoveries in February, at the Yoda A1 and Fresa 1 wells in the YD-SN-1 and VIM 21 blocks, respectively.

Four exploratory and 51 development wells were drilled while seismic data acquisitions totaled 163km2.

UNREST, POLITICAL RISK

Authorities have reported eight oil pipeline attacks this year, seven of which have targeted the Caño Limón-Coveñas duct. There were 19 attacks in all of 2022.  

Additionally, industry groups have expressed concern that violent protests and blockades in the departments of Arauca, Meta, Antioquia, Bolívar, Putumayo and Caquetá have forced some companies to reduce production or even halt operations.

The unrest coincides with unease surrounding the energy policy of President Gustavo Petro, who has taken steps to accelerate the country's clean energy transition. These include higher taxes on oil producers and a pledge to stop issuing new hydrocarbon exploration licenses.

Oil industry chamber Campetrol said in a statement last week that the challenging panorama would likely lead to a 2.5% fall in oil production this year.

