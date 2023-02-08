Colombia
News

Colombian protesters lift oil blockades

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Colombian protesters lift oil blockades

Frontera Energy has resumed normal operations at two oil and gas blocks in Colombia after demonstrators agreed to lift blockades, the Canadian firm said on Wednesday.

Production was halted late last month after protesters began blocking the road between Puerto Gaitán and Rubiales in hydrocarbon-rich Meta department. 

"The company has resumed transporting on-site inventory, rotating crews and delivering supplies to its Quifa and CPE-6 operations," Frontera said in a statement. "[We] anticipate returning to pre-blockade production levels within 14-21 days."

Earlier this week, Frontera said it had shut-in around 11,500boe/d of net production and suspended drilling until further notice after reaching its on-site capacity at Quifa and CPE-6.

According to a joint statement from Frontera, Ecopetrol, Hocol, Tecpetrol and Cepsa, the blockades caused oil production in the area to fall by 49,500b/d.

Protest leaders had accused oil companies and the government of failing to keep a promise to build new roads and other infrastructure in the region.

"[Frontera] appreciates the support provided by local, regional, and national authorities, other affected oil and gas companies in the area, trade associations and communities to quickly and safely resolve the blockades," the company added.

Frontera reported average production of around 42,200boe/d in January, including 23,200b/d of heavy oil, 16,800b/d of light and medium crude oil, 6.5Mf3/d (million cubic feet per day) of natural gas and 1,200b/d of natural gas liquids.

