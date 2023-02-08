Colombian protesters lift oil blockades
Frontera Energy has resumed normal operations at two oil and gas blocks in Colombia after demonstrators agreed to lift blockades, the Canadian firm said on Wednesday.
Production was halted late last month after protesters began blocking the road between Puerto Gaitán and Rubiales in hydrocarbon-rich Meta department.
"The company has resumed transporting on-site inventory, rotating crews and delivering supplies to its Quifa and CPE-6 operations," Frontera said in a statement. "[We] anticipate returning to pre-blockade production levels within 14-21 days."
Earlier this week, Frontera said it had shut-in around 11,500boe/d of net production and suspended drilling until further notice after reaching its on-site capacity at Quifa and CPE-6.
According to a joint statement from Frontera, Ecopetrol, Hocol, Tecpetrol and Cepsa, the blockades caused oil production in the area to fall by 49,500b/d.
Protest leaders had accused oil companies and the government of failing to keep a promise to build new roads and other infrastructure in the region.
"[Frontera] appreciates the support provided by local, regional, and national authorities, other affected oil and gas companies in the area, trade associations and communities to quickly and safely resolve the blockades," the company added.
Frontera reported average production of around 42,200boe/d in January, including 23,200b/d of heavy oil, 16,800b/d of light and medium crude oil, 6.5Mf3/d (million cubic feet per day) of natural gas and 1,200b/d of natural gas liquids.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Colombia)
Petro vs petroleum: Colombia's economic dilemma
Many investors are waiting for Petro to name his cabinet before making important decisions, experts told a BNamericas webinar on Tuesday.
Colombia's clean energy ramp-up seen hitting near-term growth
Moody's forecasts medium-term GDP growth of around 3.5% to 4.0%, but warned that the figure could be impacted by falling investments, "akin to the ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Replacement Route A-13, Sector El Buitre-Las Maitas, DM 0.000.00 to DM 10.170.00, Commune of Arica, Province of Arica, Region of Arica and Parinacota
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Replacement Route 11-CH, Arica-Tambo Quemado, Sector El Aguila-Cuesta Cardones, KM section. 60,000 to KM. 70,840, Arica Commune, Arica Province, Arica and Parinacota Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Improvement Route S-61, Melipeuco-Icalma, Communes of Melipeuco and Lonquimay, Araucanía Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Toro Bayo-Curiñanco Improvement on Route T-340, KM Section. 0.000-KM 18,086, Commune of Valdivia, Province of Valdivia, Region of the Rivers
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Coastal Route Improvement, Villa Ukika Sector - Airport, Section DM 0,000 to DM 5,275,239, Magallanes Region and Chilean Antartica.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Improvement W-883 Sector: Apeche - Crossing Route W-853 Queilen
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Improvement CBI Crossing Route S-269; Gral López-Padre Las Casas; commune of Father Las Casas; Province of Cautín; Araucania region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Improvement of Route Y-290, Cueva Del Milodon Road, Section Dm 0,000 - DM 9,490,000, Ultima Esperanza Province, Magallanes Region and Chilean Antarctica
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Improvement of route 1, sector: Michilla-Caleta Buena, stretch from DM 105,000.00 to DM 136,083.00, district: mejillones and tocopilla, province of antofagasta and tocopilla, region ...
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Improvement Route 7 Sector Hornopiren - Pichanco, Commune of Hualaihué. Section: Cholgo Bridge - Picpa Ramp Access
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Central Eólica Icapuí
- Company: EOL Fragata I
- Company: LAR COOPERATIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL
- Company: USINA LAGUNA ÁLCOOL E AÇÚCAR LTDA