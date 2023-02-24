Energías de Portugal (EDP) has requested the suspension of supply contracts for two Colombian wind farms totaling 492MW of installed capacity amid delays and cost overruns, according to media reports.

The Alpha and Beta projects are due to begin operating in December as part of agreements signed with 23 offtakers at a long-term energy auction in 2019.

But in a letter sent to energy minister Irene Vélez, EDP said the projects have been impacted by permitting delays for an associated transmission line being built by ISA, newspaper Portafolio reported.

It added that EDP had also cited the rising price of raw materials, sharp currency depreciation and higher interest rates as reasons for the delays.

According to the report, EDP proposed that the projects – initially expected to require investments of US$550mn – begin commercial operations in December 2024.