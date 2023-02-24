Colombia's Alpha, Beta wind farms facing delays
Energías de Portugal (EDP) has requested the suspension of supply contracts for two Colombian wind farms totaling 492MW of installed capacity amid delays and cost overruns, according to media reports.
The Alpha and Beta projects are due to begin operating in December as part of agreements signed with 23 offtakers at a long-term energy auction in 2019.
But in a letter sent to energy minister Irene Vélez, EDP said the projects have been impacted by permitting delays for an associated transmission line being built by ISA, newspaper Portafolio reported.
It added that EDP had also cited the rising price of raw materials, sharp currency depreciation and higher interest rates as reasons for the delays.
According to the report, EDP proposed that the projects – initially expected to require investments of US$550mn – begin commercial operations in December 2024.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm
Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm
In December 2022 the energy stock price increased to 339.92 COP/kWh
During December 2022, the stock price was 339.92 COP/kWh, an 80.04% increase compared to the average price of the previous month, which was 188.8 C...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Ambalema photovoltaic plant - Phase I
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Talasa project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Atrato Bajo basin hydroelectric project (CAB) (Talasa project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Atrato basin and Río Grande hydroelectric project (CARG)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Atrato Alto basin hydroelectric project (CAA) (Talasa project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Apolo thermoelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Sol de Gamarrita photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Beta wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Alpha wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Innercol I thermoelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Conhydra S.A
- Company: Air-E S.A.S. E.S.P. (Air-E)
- Company: Unidad Administrativa Especial de Aeronáutica Civil (Aerocivil)
-
Aerocivil is Colombia's national aviation authority, which operates under the direction of the transport ministry. It regulates the country's navigation and airspace, as well as...
- Company: Alpopular S.A. (Alpopular)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Bavaria S.A. (Bavaria)
- Company: Energía Solar