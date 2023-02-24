Colombia
News

Colombia's Alpha, Beta wind farms facing delays

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Wind
Colombia's Alpha, Beta wind farms facing delays

Energías de Portugal (EDP) has requested the suspension of supply contracts for two Colombian wind farms totaling 492MW of installed capacity amid delays and cost overruns, according to media reports. 

The Alpha and Beta projects are due to begin operating in December as part of agreements signed with 23 offtakers at a long-term energy auction in 2019. 

But in a letter sent to energy minister Irene Vélez, EDP said the projects have been impacted by permitting delays for an associated transmission line being built by ISA, newspaper Portafolio reported. 

It added that EDP had also cited the rising price of raw materials, sharp currency depreciation and higher interest rates as reasons for the delays. 

According to the report, EDP proposed that the projects – initially expected to require investments of US$550mn – begin commercial operations in December 2024.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm

Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm

Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm

In December 2022 the energy stock price increased to 339.92 COP/kWh

In December 2022 the energy stock price increased to 339.92 COP/kWh

During December 2022, the stock price was 339.92 COP/kWh, an 80.04% increase compared to the average price of the previous month, which was 188.8 C...

Colombian energy group Celsia raises US$50mn

Colombian energy group Celsia raises US$50mn

Fitch Rates Ecopetrol's Senior Notes 'BB+'

Fitch Rates Ecopetrol's Senior Notes 'BB+'

Ecopetrol carries out a successful bond issue in the international market for USD 2,000 million

Ecopetrol carries out a successful bond issue in the international market for USD 2,000 million

Ecuador: Ministry of Energy and Mines adds 320 MW to supply the energy demand in the country

Ecuador: Ministry of Energy and Mines adds 320 MW to supply the energy demand in the country

Enel Colombia reports on the investigation initiated by the Superintendency of Residential Public Services

Enel Colombia reports on the investigation initiated by the Superintendency of Residential Public Services

Colombia reports thermopower spike

Colombia reports thermopower spike

Celsia set for green bond placement

Celsia set for green bond placement

Colombia's Promigas to tap credit line

Colombia's Promigas to tap credit line

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Alpopular S.A.  (Alpopular)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Colombia's Alpha, Beta wind farms facing delays

Colombia's Alpha, Beta wind farms facing delays

Brazil to analyze situation of Karpowership's floating thermal plants

Brazil to analyze situation of Karpowership's floating thermal plants

Colombia has no agreement to import Venezuelan gas – official

Colombia has no agreement to import Venezuelan gas – official

Harnessing Mexico's nearshoring potential in services

Harnessing Mexico's nearshoring potential in services

Vista builds oil momentum in Argentina, seeks dollars under promotional regime

Vista builds oil momentum in Argentina, seeks dollars under promotional regime