Construction contract for El Salvador's Los Chorros project in limbo

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
After announcing that the contract to build the Francisco Morazán viaduct and expand CA01W highway, also known as the Los Chorros project, would be awarded in February, El Salvador’s government now says the process is still ongoing. 

“The Los Chorros project is in the final analysis stage. It will soon be awarded,” said public works minister Romeo Rodríguez (in photo) in a radio interview on Friday. He did not provide details of the companies that presented bids or the awarding date. 

The works, in La Libertad department, were put out to tender under process number LPIR NO. 01/2022 on procurement website Comprasal. However, this process, as well as the one for the supervision contract, are no longer available for public view.

“[On February 1] we received the construction bids for the Chorros project. We expect to award the contract this month to give the go-ahead soon,” said Rodríguez in an interview on February 2.

  • Company: Capitel S.A.  (Capitel Constructora)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

