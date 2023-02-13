This is a machine translation of Entel's press release

La Paz - The municipality of Coroico de Los Yungas in the department of La Paz is celebrating the arrival of the Fiber Optic Network of the National Telecommunications Company (ENTEL SA) to its territory, because it will provide multiple benefits for its inhabitants.

The inhabitants of that region already have the possibility of having Internet connections and IPTV television in their homes, with which children, young people and adults will have access to information, knowledge and entertainment generated worldwide.

The regional manager of ENTEL SA in La Paz, Javier Guillén, inaugurated the use of the new network and highlighted that its arrival in Coroico includes additional benefits, because the nationalized company launched new plans for the Internet Access service, which offer higher speeds navigation for lower costs.

"Apart from that, we generally have an installation cost of Bs 200, but this time we have a promotion until the end of the month with the installation cost of only Bs 2," he added.

The authority also announced that a new Radio Base station will be installed this year in Los Yungas de La Paz, which will benefit the towns of Cruz Loma, Arapata, Soapi, Chojña, Concepción and Las Cascadas with coverage for telecommunications services.

The mayoress of Coroico, Elizabeth Mamani, expressed her joy for the ENTEL SA Fiber Optic Network deployed in her region and explained that among its many benefits it will make possible better Internet access to enhance the tourist services that are offered each year to thousands of of national and international visitors.

“When our tourists visit Coroico they want to make a live video and also require the Internet Access service and our hotels, our pizzerias, our gastronomic services (need it) in the same way. So for us it comes in a very good way," he said.

The neighborhood leader Adela Averanga de Claros recalled that among the benefits of the deployed network will be communication with the rest of the country and abroad and access to better education for students.

“We are extremely happy and we thank you for coming to this municipality, which is a paradise. Thank you very much," he concluded.



