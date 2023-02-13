Costa Rica consolidates position as digital investment hub
Costa Rica has become an investment hub for the digital technologies subsector, as companies serve global markets from the country and develop digital transformation processes.
“The country has positioned itself as an ideal solution for nearshoring, not only because of its geographical location but also because of its vision of having a foreign trade policy open to markets, enabled by a robust platform of free trade agreements that provide preferential access to two-thirds of global GDP,” investment promotion agency Cinde’s investment advisory director, Pilar Madrigal, told BNamericas.
According to Cinde estimates based on 1H22 data from Costa Rica’s social security fund, 96 of 224 service companies operate in the digital technologies subsector, while 32,200 of 114,700 service sector jobs related to cloud computing, data governance, machine learning, app development, and others.
Cinde attracted 101 investment projects last year, 40 of which corresponding to new investments. The projects were not disclosed due to confidentiality clauses.
The service sector, including digital services, attracted most projects.
Among others, Microsoft, IBM and Amazon set up customer service and sales operations in Costa Rica.
Following the nearshoring trend, Intel opened an assembly and test plant at its facilities in San Antonio de Belén, which had been active since 2021. Intel has been operating in Costa Rica for 25 years and has three centers of excellence that generate some 3,700 direct jobs.
More recently, data company TransUnion announced the opening of a global capability center in Costa Rica, which will provide support to customers around the world and create more than 100 jobs in technology areas. Meanwhile, software company Databricks announced its global expansion and opening up to 50 positions in Costa Rica. Its first operation in the country will be to provide finance and human resources services, as well as for software developers and designers.
In early 2022, technology company Smartsheet announced an investment increase to higher more personnel in the country.
"To maintain the dynamism presented by this subsector, it is necessary to ensure the preparation of Costa Ricans in areas of great employability such as STEM, as well as the increase in the use of second languages, especially English," added Madrigal.
According to data from the World Economic Forum shared by Cinde, Costa Rica is the No. 1 digital skills country in Latin America. In addition, 85% of exportable services are in English.
“At Cinde, we have been involved in developing specific initiatives with a view to promoting human talent and developing the skills required by these companies,” said Madrigal.
In the last six years, nearly 40,000 technical students were impacted by more than 15 technical specialties developed by companies, Cinde and the education ministry in areas such as cybersecurity, networks, software development, web design and others.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Costa Rica)
Telcos urge Costa Rica's next govt to boost 5G
A joint report by various industry players said the country cannot afford any further delay in implementing the technology.
The ICT proposals of Costa Rica's presidential candidates
José María Figueres and Rodrigo Chaves head to the runoff election on Sunday, and both understand that ICT is important for development.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Puno Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cloud Region in Colombia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cerrillos Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Deep Blue One Subsea Cable Extension
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Second data center (Fortaleza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Odata Data Center in Peru
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: International Business Exchange (IBX) SP2 Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Ministerio de Comunicaciones, Infraestructura y Vivienda de la República de Guatemala (CIV Guatemala)
-
Guatemala's communications, infrastructure and housing ministry (CIV) is a government agency responsible for the planning and development of communications networks, transportat...
- Company: Tim S.A. (TIM Brasil)
-
TIM S.A. is a Brazilian telecommunication provider offering mobile and fixed telephony services, access to the Internet via modems, tablets, and mobile phones (3G and 4G), as we...
- Company: Cable & Wireless Panamá S.A. (+Móvil Panamá)
-
Mobile telephony firm Cable & Wireless Panamá S.A. (+Móvil Panamá) offers fixed, mobile and broadband services in the country. The operator is also a supplier of pay-TV and ente...
- Company: Next Level Telecom Ltda. (NLT Telecom)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Centennial Towers
-
Centennial Towers is an international service provider for wireless telecom operators, founded in 2007 in Panama. The company develops, owns, and operates towers, rooftop sites,...
- Company: 5G Americas, LLC (5G Americas)
-
5G Americas LLC, formerly 4G Americas, is an organization established to enable the LTE wireless technology and its progression towards 5G for networks, services, applications a...
- Company: Enel X Chile S.p.A. (Enel X Chile)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: WOM Colombia S.A.S. (WOM Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Ascenty México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Ascenty México)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Ausenco do Brasil Engenharia Limitada (Ausenco do Brasil)
-
Ausenco do Brasil offers engineering, studies and projects, geotechnical, administration, inspection and planning services for the mining and metals, oil and gas and industrial ...