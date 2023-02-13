Costa Rica has become an investment hub for the digital technologies subsector, as companies serve global markets from the country and develop digital transformation processes.

“The country has positioned itself as an ideal solution for nearshoring, not only because of its geographical location but also because of its vision of having a foreign trade policy open to markets, enabled by a robust platform of free trade agreements that provide preferential access to two-thirds of global GDP,” investment promotion agency Cinde’s investment advisory director, Pilar Madrigal, told BNamericas.

According to Cinde estimates based on 1H22 data from Costa Rica’s social security fund, 96 of 224 service companies operate in the digital technologies subsector, while 32,200 of 114,700 service sector jobs related to cloud computing, data governance, machine learning, app development, and others.

Cinde attracted 101 investment projects last year, 40 of which corresponding to new investments. The projects were not disclosed due to confidentiality clauses.

The service sector, including digital services, attracted most projects.

Among others, Microsoft, IBM and Amazon set up customer service and sales operations in Costa Rica.

Following the nearshoring trend, Intel opened an assembly and test plant at its facilities in San Antonio de Belén, which had been active since 2021. Intel has been operating in Costa Rica for 25 years and has three centers of excellence that generate some 3,700 direct jobs.

More recently, data company TransUnion announced the opening of a global capability center in Costa Rica, which will provide support to customers around the world and create more than 100 jobs in technology areas. Meanwhile, software company Databricks announced its global expansion and opening up to 50 positions in Costa Rica. Its first operation in the country will be to provide finance and human resources services, as well as for software developers and designers.

In early 2022, technology company Smartsheet announced an investment increase to higher more personnel in the country.

"To maintain the dynamism presented by this subsector, it is necessary to ensure the preparation of Costa Ricans in areas of great employability such as STEM, as well as the increase in the use of second languages, especially English," added Madrigal.

According to data from the World Economic Forum shared by Cinde, Costa Rica is the No. 1 digital skills country in Latin America. In addition, 85% of exportable services are in English.

“At Cinde, we have been involved in developing specific initiatives with a view to promoting human talent and developing the skills required by these companies,” said Madrigal.

In the last six years, nearly 40,000 technical students were impacted by more than 15 technical specialties developed by companies, Cinde and the education ministry in areas such as cybersecurity, networks, software development, web design and others.