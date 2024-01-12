Bnamericas

Costa Rica to review distributed generation rates
Costa Rica’s public services regulator Aresep suspended the methodologies used to set rates for solar distributed generation.
In an update, the watchdog said the decision was made to allow power companies to adapt their billing systems and recognize the contribution of those who install solar panels and inject the electricity into the grid.
Aresep said it is also reviewing the methodologies to establish more precise indicators so that rates are not applied arbitrarily.
The review process may take up to two months, as a public consultation must be conducted.
The country’s distributed generation chamber and others have criticized the new rates, arguing that costs will increase and discourage the installation of such systems.
***
AES Panamá filed environmental impact studies with the environment ministry for the 7.56MW Los Santos and 17.6MW MW Esti II solar projects in the provinces of Los Santos and Chiriquí, respectively.
The company holds a definitive license for Los Santos, operation of which is penciled in to begin in August, and a provisional license for Esti, information from public services regulator Asep shows.
***
Dominican Republic power regulator SIE authorized the operation startup and grid connection of Karpowership’s 180MW thermal generation capacity.
The green light is for the Istanbul-based company’s Powership Azua barge in Puerto Viejo, Azua province that will operate on fuel oil.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Panama)
Panama power distributor planning US$50mn expansion program
Meanwhile, Celsia expands footprint in the country with new solar deal.
Panama unveils power grid expansion roadmap
Much of the required dispatch investment will depend on the country's planned fourth transmission line.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: La Rosa de los Vientos Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Veladero - Llano Sánchez - Chorrera - Panamá transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Barro Blanco hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Cerro Jefe Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 years ago
- Project: Veraguas I Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 years ago
- Project: Cerro Azul Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 years ago
- Project: Cativa Thermal Power Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Bonyic Hydro Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Chiriquí Photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Penonomé Wind Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: H&H Green Energy Corp.
- Company: PayPo, INC
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an AI source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers. However, it may have been automatica...
- Company: Linktrucks Technology Corp.
- Company: LAPP Panamá S.A. (LAPP Panamá)
-
The local branch of Grupo Lapp, a provider of connectorization solutions founded in 1957, is based in Panama Pacifico. The company has a logistics center in the country and a te...
- Company: BWSC Panama, S.A. (BWSC Panama)
- Company: Monitoriza S.A.
- Company: R&L Internacional Group C.A.
- Company: General Solutions & Services (GSS)
- Company: Autoridad Nacional de los Servicios Públicos (ASEP Panamá)
-
The National Public Services Authority (ASEP) is the regulatory entity of Panama responsible for supervising and supervising the supply of drinking water, sewerage, electricity,...