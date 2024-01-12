Costa Rica , Panama and Dominican Republic
News

Costa Rica to review distributed generation rates

Bnamericas
Legislation & Regulation Regulator Environmental evaluation Fuel oils Tariffs Photovoltaic Distributed Generation
Costa Rica to review distributed generation rates

Costa Rica’s public services regulator Aresep suspended the methodologies used to set rates for solar distributed generation.

In an update, the watchdog said the decision was made to allow power companies to adapt their billing systems and recognize the contribution of those who install solar panels and inject the electricity into the grid.

Aresep said it is also reviewing the methodologies to establish more precise indicators so that rates are not applied arbitrarily.

The review process may take up to two months, as a public consultation must be conducted.

The country’s distributed generation chamber and others have criticized the new rates, arguing that costs will increase and discourage the installation of such systems.

***

AES Panamá filed environmental impact studies with the environment ministry for the 7.56MW Los Santos and 17.6MW MW Esti II solar projects in the provinces of Los Santos and Chiriquí, respectively.

The company holds a definitive license for Los Santos, operation of which is penciled in to begin in August, and a provisional license for Esti, information from public services regulator Asep shows.

***

Dominican Republic power regulator SIE authorized the operation startup and grid connection of Karpowership’s 180MW thermal generation capacity.

The green light is for the Istanbul-based company’s Powership Azua barge in Puerto Viejo, Azua province that will operate on fuel oil.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Electric Power (Panama)

Panama power distributor planning US$50mn expansion program

Panama power distributor planning US$50mn expansion program

Meanwhile, Celsia expands footprint in the country with new solar deal.

Panama unveils power grid expansion roadmap

Panama unveils power grid expansion roadmap

Much of the required dispatch investment will depend on the country's planned fourth transmission line.

IDB Invest Supports St. Georges Bank to Promote Green Projects in Panama

IDB Invest Supports St. Georges Bank to Promote Green Projects in Panama

Solar incentives bill advances in Panama

Solar incentives bill advances in Panama

Colombia and Panama resume energy trade talks

Colombia and Panama resume energy trade talks

SGP BioEnergy To Deploy Honeywell’s Digital Enterprise Technology To Support Production At Advanced Renewable Fuels Plant In Panama

SGP BioEnergy To Deploy Honeywell’s Digital Enterprise Technology To Support Production At Advanced Renewable Fuels...

LatAm 'not ready' for massification of electromobility

LatAm 'not ready' for massification of electromobility

AES Panamá secures extensions for solar licenses

AES Panamá secures extensions for solar licenses

Panama in line for US$200mn financing to support energy transition

Panama in line for US$200mn financing to support energy transition

Colombia, Panama revive interconnection plans

Colombia, Panama revive interconnection plans

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Panama)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Panama)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: PayPo, INC
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an AI source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers. However, it may have been automatica...
  • Company: LAPP Panamá S.A.  (LAPP Panamá)
  • The local branch of Grupo Lapp, a provider of connectorization solutions founded in 1957, is based in Panama Pacifico. The company has a logistics center in the country and a te...

Latest news

Costa Rica secures US$225mn loan to finish San Carlos highway

Costa Rica secures US$225mn loan to finish San Carlos highway

Chile's mining sector hails permitting reform proposals

Chile's mining sector hails permitting reform proposals

Colombia secures investment for Bogotá AI center

Colombia secures investment for Bogotá AI center

Costa Rica to review distributed generation rates

Costa Rica to review distributed generation rates

New Fortress’ Altamira LNG export systems to come online in February

New Fortress’ Altamira LNG export systems to come online in February