Bnamericas

Costa Rica’s public services regulator Aresep suspended the methodologies used to set rates for solar distributed generation.

In an update, the watchdog said the decision was made to allow power companies to adapt their billing systems and recognize the contribution of those who install solar panels and inject the electricity into the grid.

Aresep said it is also reviewing the methodologies to establish more precise indicators so that rates are not applied arbitrarily.

The review process may take up to two months, as a public consultation must be conducted.

The country’s distributed generation chamber and others have criticized the new rates, arguing that costs will increase and discourage the installation of such systems.

***

AES Panamá filed environmental impact studies with the environment ministry for the 7.56MW Los Santos and 17.6MW MW Esti II solar projects in the provinces of Los Santos and Chiriquí, respectively.

The company holds a definitive license for Los Santos, operation of which is penciled in to begin in August, and a provisional license for Esti, information from public services regulator Asep shows.

***

Dominican Republic power regulator SIE authorized the operation startup and grid connection of Karpowership’s 180MW thermal generation capacity.

The green light is for the Istanbul-based company’s Powership Azua barge in Puerto Viejo, Azua province that will operate on fuel oil.