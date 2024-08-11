Bnamericas

Creation of the Caribbean Energy Company / RAP CARIBE is announced
Machine translation was used to publish the following Ministry of Mines and Energy release
Barranquilla, Atlántico, Saturday, August 10, 2024. The Caribbean region takes a firm step towards its energy autonomy with the creation of the Caribbean Energy Company, a strategic project that marks the beginning of a new era in the management and production of renewable energy in Colombia.
In a historic event, the governors of the Colombian Caribbean departments and the National Government, represented by the Minister of Mines and Energy, approved working together on the creation of this new company that will be able to supply the 2,762,374 homes in the region and thousands of commercial and industrial establishments. “This is a very important step for the Caribbean to make a different energy plan. This company will make the region more competitive by developing its climatic potential with wind and sun generating the energy that the country needs. We ratify our commitment to contribute to the constitution of this company that will mark the history of the Caribbean and will contribute to the energy transition of the country.” Minister of Mines and Energy, Andrés Camacho.
This milestone represents the first step in an ambitious energy transition process, aimed at consolidating the region's capacity to generate and manage its own energy, making the most of its favorable climatic conditions, such as the abundance of hours of sunshine and the strength of its winds that will improve the lives of 12 million Colombians who live in this region of the country. For the Governor of Atlántico, Eduardo Verano, "this energy company needs the support of the national government and must go hand in hand with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, with a manager and a team that knows the sector and is born and sustained for the benefit of the people of the Colombian Caribbean."
The Caribbean Energy Company is emerging as an energy hub that, with a clear strategic vision, will seek to replicate successful models of companies such as Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) and Grupo de Energía Bogotá (GEB), but adapted to the needs and potential of the Colombian Caribbean. This new player will enable the regional implementation of renewable energies, positioning the region as a benchmark in sustainability and energy governance.
Concrete and specific discussions on the Caribbean energy company will begin when the proposal is formally accepted and each governor delegates an expert to be present at the working table.
With robust planning and a focus on sustainability, the company will articulate its efforts in short, medium and long-term action plans . Highlighted initiatives include solar energy projects, onshore and offshore wind energy, and eventually, more cutting-edge technologies such as hydrogen production, which will lay the foundations for solid and lasting energy autonomy.
The creation of this company will directly improve the energy generation component of the tariff equation.
This new entity will become a key ally of the national government's commitment to energy transition through its energy community and municipality strategies.
The path towards energy autonomy in the Caribbean has begun, and with this alliance, the region is closer to becoming a leader in the energy transition in Colombia and Latin America.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
LatAm wind capacity forecast to jump nearly 29GW in medium term
BNamericas is tracking 400 active early-stage wind farms and over 120 in construction.
Colombia's offshore wind gamble and the future of oil and gas
Orlando Velandia, the president of Colombian energy sector regulator ANH, speaks to BNamericas about investment opportunities in the Andean country.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: La Unión solar photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Chivo Mono 1 Solar Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Beta wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Rubiales Solar Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Expansion of the Panama II substation at 300kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Tepuy photovoltaic solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: La Marina substation and La Marina - Bosque - Chambacú and La Marina - Bocagrande - Termocartagena transmission lines
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Las Marías solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cogeneración Incipiente
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: 99MW CSF Continua Cartago photovoltaic project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: JV Drummond Ltd. Colombia - EDF Renewables Colombia (JV Drummond Colombia - EDF Renewables Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an AI source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers. However, it may have been automatica...
- Company: Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA)
-
Colombian state-owned holding company Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA) operates in Latin America's power, telecom and ICT, and highway concession sectors through its 51...
- Company: Consorcio Energía Solar - J.E Jaimes - ISA
-
Consorcio Energía Solar - JE Jaimes - ISA is a company formed by JE Jaimes Ingenieros SA, Interconexión Eléctrica SAESP, and Energía Solar for the execution of the Guayepo Photo...
- Company: Soenergy International Colombia S.A. (Soenergy International Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Electrificadora de Santander S.A. E.S.P. (ESSA)
-
Colombian power company Electrificadora de Santander (Essa) generates, distributes, transports and commercializes electric power. Its concession area comprises 87 municipalities...
- Company: Empresas Públicas de Medellín E.S.P. (EPM)
-
Empresas Públicas de Medellin E.S.P. (EPM), owned by the Municipality of Medellín, supplies water and sanitation, electricity and gas to 123 municipalities in the Colombian depa...
- Company: Efigie Green Energy S.A.S (Efigie Green Energy)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...